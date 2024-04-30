Celebrating South Africa's Operatic Talent with Classics on Turf's Live Streamed Event on the 26th April 2024

Classics on Turf merges golf's grandeur with classical music's grandiosity in a live-streamed event showcasing South Africa's operatic talent on April 26th, 2024. Audiences worldwide can witness this unique cultural celebration from Johannesburg’s Killarney Country Club, highlighting local and international musical achievements.

—

South Africa's classical music scene is burgeoning with talent and gaining international recognition, akin to the iconic rise of sports figures like Siya Kolisi, celebrated by Time magazine among the world's 100 most influential people of 2024. From Pretty Yende’s mesmerizing soprano that has toured the world and starred in “Massenet’s Manon” at the Opéra Bastille in Paris to Musa Ngqungwana’s deep baritone resounding through prestigious concert halls, South African classical artists are making a significant global impact.

As South Africa marks 30 years of democracy, it's fitting to showcase the country's rich musical heritage through "Classics on Turf." This distinctive event series merges the grandeur of golf with the grandiosity of classical music, offering unparalleled experiences designed to connect diverse audiences, celebrate cultural achievements, and ensure memorable moments of artistry and athleticism. This latest event will be held at the serene Killarney Country Club, an exclusive golf course nestled in Johannesburg's beautiful urban forest, "Operatic Opulence: Celebrating Freedom in Song" will be staged on the 26th of April 2024, promising an unforgettable cultural experience, now accessible worldwide through online streaming.

Conductor Kutlwano Masote, a visionary in the South African music industry, hails from the esteemed Masote musical dynasty. International acclaim as a conductor is highlighted by collaborations with notable South African opera soloists like Kelebogile Besong and Golda Schultz in Germany. Musical direction has captivated audiences globally, with memorable performances of Prokofiev’s "Peter and the Wolf" in Taiwan. Masote’s ability to blend local talent with international stages reaffirms a status as a globally sought-after conductor. Notably, the conductor brought soloist Pretty Yende back to South Africa for her first performance at home, demonstrating a commitment to showcasing talent on home soil.

In a showcase of this commitment, Masote will lead a chamber orchestra and a trio of tenors, featuring acclaimed soprano Brenda Thulo, renowned for her profound vocal artistry; Tebogo Makgwe, known for his vibrant tenor voice and compelling performances; and celebrated bass-baritone Thomas Mohlamme, who brings rich timbre and dynamic presence to each performance. This vibrant display of vocal and orchestral synergy features singers from Johannesburg Opera, a beacon for emerging talents and innovative performances.

This event, previously accessible only to a select few, catered to lovers of the classical performing arts and the influential golfing community. However, many non-golfers missed out on this exciting musical showpiece. All this has changed as Classics on Turf is thrilled to offer global access to this event through online streaming.

Tickets are available at Quicket now. Witness this spectacular blend of culture, history, and musical excellence from anywhere in the world.

Experience the magic of South African opera from the comfort of home. Purchase streaming tickets now at Quicket (https://qkt.io/ClassicsOnTurf) and be part of this monumental event celebrating freedom and artistic excellence. A grand spectacle of sound and soul awaits. Secure a spot today!

About Classics on Turf

Classics on Turf, founded and led by VZ Mntambo, merges golf's grandeur with classical music's grandiosity, celebrating cultural achievements and connecting diverse audiences through its event series. Offering Fusion Festivals, Ensemble Experiences, and Signature Events, it provides artists with stages for paid performances and broad exposure.

About Kutlwano Masote

Kutlwano Masote, a conductor, cellist, educator, and broadcaster, has made significant contributions to South Africa's musical landscape. A member of the renowned Masote family, an innovative approach bridges musical genres, promoting classical music through both live performances and broadcast.

About Quicket

Quicket simplifies discovering and attending unforgettable live events. With robust technology and a focus on customer experience, it provides a secure and accessible platform for global audiences to purchase event tickets and enjoy live streaming services.



