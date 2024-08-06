Celebration Box Marks 6th Anniversary with Strong Market Presence Amid Retail Challenges

To celebrate their 6th birthday, Celebration Box is giving back to their customers to thank them for their support and love over the past six years.

Press Release: Kennerley Gourmet Grocery

According to Figure.nz in 2023 43% of retail enterprises in New Zealand survive longer than 5 years. With seasonally adjusted retail sales in the 2024 June quarter declining 3.4% verse the prior quarter this statistic is likely to worsen in 2024, with Retail NZ’s latest Member Survey reporting that 43% of retailers unsure if their business will survive the next 12 months. Despite those challenges, Celebration Box, New Zealand's leading gifting company, proudly marks its 6th Birthday this month. From its inception through innovative social media to its enduring success, Celebration Box has come a long way since its first launch in 2018 revolutionising the gifting industry, making it easier and more accessible for Kiwis to spread joy and love.

Founded in 2018 by social media influencer Iyia Liu and business partner Briar Prestidge, Celebration Box quickly gained traction through creative marketing and influencer collaborations. The concept of beautifully curated gift boxes filled with delicious treats resonated with thousands, rapidly boosting the brand's popularity.

Recognising the brand's potential, Wayne and Melanie Kennerley acquired Celebration Box, leveraging their operational expertise to elevate the company. They focused on making great value gifting accessible to Kiwis through improved offerings, enhanced delivery, and an expanded range of gift boxes beyond donuts and sweet treats. Today, Celebration Box is the go-to destination for online gifting in New Zealand, offering everything from gift boxes for all occasions and key events to fresh flowers, baby shower gifts, gourmet gift baskets, and corporate gifting.

Transitioning from an Instagram-based business to a household name, Celebration Box has become synonymous with Gift Boxes. In New Zealand Celebration Box is searched more often on Google than "Gift Box."

"In the past six years, we've grown from an Instagram-based start up to a beloved household name," said Wayne Kennerley, CEO of Celebration Box. "It's been an incredible journey, and we owe our success to the support of our customers and the dedication of our team. We've focused on making great value gifting accessible to everyone, improving our offerings and delivery services to meet the evolving needs of Kiwis."

In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic began, Celebration Box played a crucial role in helping Kiwis connect with one another during a time of physical separation. This period was especially meaningful for Celebration Box, as they facilitated connections between loved ones across the country during challenging times.

Community support and giving back have always been core values for Celebration Box. Over the years, the company has actively supported various charities and sponsorships, including being the named sponsor of the Under 18 NZ Netball Tournament, Star Jam, Life Education, Warriors Foundation League in Libraries and the South Auckland Food Bank.

"Giving back to our communities is a fundamental part of who we are," Kennerley continued. "It's incredibly rewarding to see the positive impact we can make, whether it's through sponsorships, supporting young athletes, or contributing to local charities. Our community's support has been vital to our success, and we're committed to returning that support in every way we can."

To celebrate their 6th birthday, Celebration Box is giving back to their customers to thank them for their support and love over the past six years. In appreciation, they are hosting a massive giveaway—the perfect pamper pack worth over $2000, plus individual smaller prizes to win throughout the month.

The Rise Of Personalized Gift Boxes

In an era where gifts are getting more thoughtfully crafted, we're witnessing a groundswell of people hungry for meaningful ways to show they care, making the old standby gift card seem patently inadequate. What people want nowadays isn't just something to wrap up and put under the tree; it's about forging memories that linger long after the celebrations are over. Gift boxes that really know their stuff will assemble a collection of goodies that totally get the person they're for, down to their quirks and passions.

With tech on their side, companies can now craft razor-sharp bundles that resound with customers, featuring precisely tuned messages, presentation that pops, and individualized items that hit the mark. By amping up the emotional impact, gifts suddenly become more than just a token of appreciation – they're a meaningful connection between people. The gift-giving landscape is undergoing a major transformation. What was once all about flaunting the price tag is now about the love and thought behind it. Personalized gift boxes are quickly becoming the symbol of this shift.



Eco-Friendly Packaging Options

In a move that's equal parts reputation-boosting and responsibility-driven, companies are flipping the script on traditional gift box packaging by introducing planet-friendly options that won't harm the earth. By choosing sustainable materials, companies can dramatically reduce their environmental footprint - think recycled cardboard, plant-based plastics, and containers designed for repeated use. Making sustainable choices is no longer a niche concern – it's a mainstream expectation. Businesses that take steps to reduce waste and go green can reap the benefits of customer loyalty and goodwill. Considerate touches like plantable packaging with embedded seeds or super-simple wrapping that uses minimal materials elevate the gift-giving experience with an added layer of kindness.

Companies can kill two birds with one stone by incorporating eco-friendly elements, simultaeneously improving their reputation and the planet. The unsustainable is giving way to the virtuous, and it's not just about feeling good – it's about doing business that's aligned with a clear moral compass, a North Star that guides every transaction.

Incorporating Local And Artisanal Products

Call it a game-changer – premium gift boxes are spearheading a revolution, rebelling against mass-produced sameness in favor of distinctive regional specialties and artisanal treasures embodying real community spirit. Rather than stopping at mere aesthetics, consumers are starting to demand more from their gifts: a compelling narrative, human skill that leaps off the page, and a guarantee that their hard-earned cash stays close to home. These curated selections often include handmade soaps, locally sourced gourmet foods, or bespoke jewelry, each item embodying the unique character of its origin.

Including exceptional products in a gift box is more than just a nice touch – it's a strategic move that pays off by cultivating a sense of meaningful connection between the people involved. Environmentally conscious shoppers are propelling a paradigm shift. Crafting experiences and gestures with love, empathy, and locally sourced elements resonates profoundly, crafting communal bonds that etch long-lasting memories.

About Celebration Box

Celebration Box, owned by Kennerley Gourmet Grocery, is a part of a wider gifting business. It’s gifting brands include The Wild Rose, The Gift Shop, and Hello & Cookie that come together to offer one of the biggest food and floristry gifting services available in New Zealand. To find out more about Celebration Box, please visit www.celebrationbox.co.nz.

