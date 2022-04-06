Celebrity Paris Jackson Named Face of KVD Beauty with First-Ever Beauty Partnership

First Up: Introducing A Pigment Packed Gel Pencil Formula of the Brand's Iconic Tattoo Liner

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KVD Beauty launches Tattoo Pencil, born from the brand's #1 liquid liner, now in an ultra-smooth gel pencil. Model, actress, singer, and musician Paris Jackson makes her beauty industry debut as the face of the new Tattoo Pencil Liner launch.

An accomplished actress and model, Paris Jackson has graced the cover of multiple national and international fashion magazines, a testament to her worldwide recognition. Daughter of a prodigal pop sensation, Jackson is an emerging musician herself, taking the industry by storm with her beautiful moody, vocal songs. Now with her first-ever beauty role as KVD Beauty's latest brand ambassador, Jackson is expanding her wings with an entirely new and exciting endeavor.

"As an artist, I was immediately drawn to KVD Beauty for their commitment to artistry and self-expression, both of which are huge parts of my personal identity," said Jackson. "I also appreciate how the brand brings tattoos and cosmetics together in such a beautiful way. Paired with the fact that they're 100% vegan and cruelty-free, this partnership with KVD Beauty feels truly organic and I cannot wait for all the exciting things to come."

"Paris exemplifies so much of what KVD Beauty stands for - kindness, discovery, and individuality, to name a few," said Tara Loftis, KVD Beauty Global Vice President of Marketing and PR. "As graceful as she is beautiful, we are so excited to be partnering with such an inspiring, powerful woman as our new brand ambassador and the face of Tattoo Pencil Liner. We know this partnership will be a great success, and there's no one we'd rather work with than Paris for this exciting journey."

To bring this highly anticipated launch to life, Jackson's artistry for this campaign shoot was spearheaded by KVD Beauty's Global Veritas Artistry Ambassador Anthony Nguyen (@anthonyhnguyenmakeup), top celebrity makeup artist known for his endless creativity and showstopping looks. Inspired by the bold and graphic liner looks you can create with the pencil, the campaign was shot by celebrated photographer Tyrell Hampton and styled by Danyul Brown.

The new Tattoo Pencil Liner is a long-wear gel eyeliner featuring high-impact pigment with a bold matte finish, and glides on easily so you can line it, smudge it, or go graphic with your look. This versatile pencil is waterproof, transfer resistant, and fade resistant for all day wear on the lid or waterline.

Tattoo Pencil Liner was inspired by the two foundations of tattoo artistry: LINING, to easily create bold linework + SHADING, to let you quickly smudge it out. The formula sets fast and locks in place for all-day wear; simply apply on one eye at a time so you can set it and forget it.

Launching in 10 matte shades ranging from kit-essentials like TROOPER BLACK + brown to high-impact cobalt + purple, this collection gives you the tools to get artsy with your looks. Shades were inspired and named after historical pigments including Pyrolusite Brown (cool brown), Axinite Brown (warm brown), Magnetite Gray (smoke gray), Verdetta Green (deep emerald), Violet Hematite (antique violet), Diox Purple (bold amethyst), Madder Red (rust red), Azurite Blue (vibrant cobalt), Blue Ashes (intense sapphire) and the brand's iconic Trooper Black (ultra-black).

Pro Tips:

LINE IT: Glide the pencil along the lash line and/or waterline. For a softer look, use a small, dense brush or your finger to gently smudge the line.

LIQUID SMOKE: Create a wing with Tattoo Liner in TROOPER BLACK on the upper lash line, then use a color Tattoo Pencil Liner shade to quickly smoke out your lower lash line and waterline for an undersmoke look.

TIGHTLINE: After lining with Tattoo Liner, use Tattoo Pencil Liner in TROOPER BLACK or PYROLUSITE BROWN to fill in any gaps in your upper waterline for a seamless look.

In a consumer study on 30 volunteers, immediately after application:

97% of users agree that this product has rich and intense pigment payoff.

94% of users agree that this product is comfortable in the waterline.

93% of users agree that this product has high-pigment payoff in the waterline.

As always, Tattoo Pencil Liner is 100% vegan and cruelty-free. KVD Beauty Tattoo Pencil Liner ($22) is launching with 10 shades and will be available online at KVDVeganBeauty.com, and in store and online at Sephora.com on April 11, 2022, and in-stores and online at Ulta Beauty on June 10, 2022.