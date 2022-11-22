Celebverse hit the bull's eye with the Staking sale and Metaqueen's first look. Celebverse, a leading virtual real estate offering exposure to this burgeoning industry via Metaverse, commenced its staking sale on Wednesday (November 9)

Celebverse, a leading virtual real estate offering exposure to this burgeoning industry via Metaverse, commenced its staking sale on Wednesday (November 9), giving digital currency enthusiasts an unmatched opportunity to earn rewards and as per the company official, people are showing great interest in 100$ and 500$ staking land, and we are hopeful of selling over 100 thousand lands in the first month.

The staking sale starts from as low as $100 and goes up to $500 and $2,000. There are a total of 1,60,000 metaverse parcels available with basic necessities like roads, water, forests, deserts, etc. The staking sale is a great opportunity for virtual assets enthusiasts to have the privilege of purchasing land parcels around Metaverse land owned by celebrities, said an official from Celebverse.

There are four types of land parcels available on Celebverse, including a common plot for staking at $100 for a one-year, a regular plot at $500 for six months, and city-side land at $2,000 for three months. Celebrities already own more than 200 land parcels on Celebverse's Metaverse land. Celebverse will also start a trading pool after 135 days from the staking sale and will also offer celeb land soon in the near future for $10,000. Moreover, their first city is coming up in 3-4 months, where one can witness the best marketplace having big brands, malls, showrooms, nightclubs, airports, corporate offices, libraries, etc.

The owners of the virtual land designed by Celebverse will also have the option of using various features and assets to design the land. Some of the features available for users include minting the land, buying and selling, conducting auctions, and transferring ownership. Non-sellable parcels include roads, deserts, water bodies, and forests.

Celebverse is creating an ecosystem where people can test the limits of their imagination, and enjoy the rights from minting a city, to owning citizenship in their favorite celeb or brand city. It is also the world's first and only virtual world dedicated to 'Adam and Eve', an original human couple from whom the entire human race originated. Celebverse is also building a community of celebs keeping in mind virtual influencers' growth in the segment. Horizon studio is the developer and creator of Metaqueen and a community of other celebs for Celebverse.

The launch of the staking sale comes just a few weeks after Celebverse presented the First Look of Metaqueen "Eve", which provides an opportunity for virtual assets enthusiasts to explore more unending possibilities supported by powerful and trusted smart audit contracts of the binance smart chain BNB.

Celebverse is a first-of-its-kind celeb-centric virtual world where users can have an exclusive experience of celeb cities, concerts, studios, events, gigs, fashion shows, merchandise, stores, and much more. At the same time, embracing a world built with celebrities across all walks of life, with top brands, top entrepreneurs, influencers, and stars from the world of sports, performing arts, entertainment, and literature, etc., are all celebrities here.

