Cellebrite Announces Innovative Case-Closing Technology; Raising the Bar for Modern Investigations

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, announced today its new UFED Ultra solution which expands and accelerates data access, extraction, decoding, and review capabilities for law enforcement agencies around the world to deliver court-ready digital evidence.

Cellebrite’s UFED Ultra strengthens the end-to-end solution suite by broadening access to devices and operating systems thereby streamlining the investigative workflow and accelerating time-to-evidence. This technology and infrastructure provide unparalleled access and extraction capabilities meaning every agency with Cellebrite technology, regardless of size, is equipped to confidently solve more crimes faster.

“With UFED Ultra, every Cellebrite endpoint is now capable of advanced extractions and unlocks when converted to Ultra,” said Cellebrite Chief Products and Technologies Officer Ronnen Armon. “This innovative technology represents a significant advancement in digital forensics technology, as it multiplies the speed of extraction, broadens the scope of accessible devices and increases the quantity of digital artifacts which yield impactful evidence. We believe that UFED Ultra will enable our customers to accelerate justice by bringing cases to successful closure for investigations that depend on identifying valuable digital evidence.”

“Cellebrite continues to channel its R&D efforts towards streamlining investigative workflow; UFED Ultra opens the aperture on evidence extraction, precisely when this stage of the forensic workflow is becoming more technologically challenging for agencies worldwide,” said Dr. Alison Brooks, Research Vice President for the International Data Corporation.

By revolutionizing the flow of digital forensics, UFED Ultra offers the potential to empower over 40,000 examiners worldwide that depend on Cellebrite to stay ahead of digital-savvy criminals while upholding the highest industry standards.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

