Cellebrite Introduces Streamlined Collection & Review to Investigative Analytics Workflow

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the launch of an automated and secure system that enables investigative analytics stakeholders to collect, review, and analyze data in an integrated workflow.



By providing a secure and frictionless process, Cellebrite is breaking down silos and accelerating the analysis of evidence. The streamlined process gives enriched data to examiners, analysts, and prosecutors to execute their respective roles.

With a more efficient workflow, Cellebrite is eliminating pain points by empowering agencies to provide data to the analysis team rapidly with secure storage and decoding, delivering a richer investigative data set.

Cellebrite is improving scalability, accountability, and auditability compared to previous methods.

Ori Nurick, Executive Vice President of Portfolio Strategy at Cellebrite, stated: “Every second counts in complex examinations that require access to data, and the conversion of retrieved data into a readable format eases the process on law enforcement. By streamlining the transfer of data to the investigative team, we are providing our customers the tools to shave hours off their workflows and bring evidence to prosecutors faster.”

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (NASDAQ: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

