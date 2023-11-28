Cellebrite Showcases Innovations in Digital Intelligence at Milipol 2023

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel and PARIS, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, continued its commitment to accelerating justice around the globe with a leading presence at Milipol, the preeminent global law enforcement and homeland security event held November 14-17, 2023 in Paris.

In addition to serving as one of the show’s sponsors, Cellebrite’s senior leadership, sales and service teams engaged with law enforcement professionals from more than 100 countries to discuss industry best practices and showcase recent innovations and emerging digital solutions. Highlights of Cellebrite’s show presence include:

EMEA Senior Leadership convening with dozens of law enforcement professionals to discuss best practices and explore opportunities to streamline and modernize the handling of digital data from time of extraction to prosecution;

Center-floor exhibition booth space with demonstrations, including an interactive “Solve Suite” where law enforcement could attempt to solve a crime using Cellebrite’s powerful digital intelligence solution, Pathfinder;

A range of Cellebrite panel presentations around the role of AI in investigations, data extraction, results of Cellebrite’s 2024 Industry Trends Survey and our latest innovation: Smart Search which leverages public data to inform investigations, device triage to uncover the strongest evidence.



“Milipol is a can’t-miss opportunity for our team to nurture relationships with a diverse range of law enforcement professionals from all corners of the globe,” said Ori Nurick, EVP Portfolio Strategy of Cellebrite. “By meeting with our current customers and meeting new prospects who are considering adopting digital intelligence into their workflows, we are actively delivering on our mission to accelerate justice in the global community.”

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes.

Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.