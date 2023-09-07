CellKey and Emerald Cloud Lab (ECL) Partner to Co-Develop Advanced Glycoprotein Analysis Platform

CellKey Collaborates with Emerald Cloud Lab to Unveil Advanced Glycoprotein Analysis through SpAC9 Pipeline in the U.S. Market

—

CellKey, a leading provider of cutting-edge bioanalytical solutions, is excited to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Emerald Cloud Lab (ECL), a pioneer in cloud-based laboratory facilities. This collaboration aims to drive the development of an innovative glycoprotein analysis platform, a crucial component in diagnosing and treating cancer and various diseases, as demonstrated by the recent Nobel laureate in Chemistry at Stanford University.

This strategic partnership brings together CellKey's proprietary glycoprotein analysis, facilitated by the SpAC9 Data Foundry platform, and ECL's state-of-the-art cloud-based lab facilities. The integration of these two entities empowers researchers worldwide by providing remote access to the SpAC9 Data Foundry, enabling advanced glycoprotein and protein analysis experiments via the ECL platform, all without the need for physical presence in a laboratory.

Glycoproteins play an essential role in uncovering the intricate mechanisms behind human diseases, making their analysis vital for advancing therapeutic interventions. CellKey's SpAC9 Data Foundry utilizes mass spectrometry instruments to offer a wide range of analytical solutions, including glycan profiling, glycopeptide identification, glycosylation site mapping, and quantification of glycoprotein heterogeneity. Researchers now have the means to gain deep insights into glycoprotein structures and functions, accelerating groundbreaking discoveries and advancements in disease treatment.

The partnership between CellKey and ECL represents a significant leap forward in the field of glycoprotein analysis. By combining CellKey's expertise in glycoproteomics and proteomics with ECL's advanced cloud-based laboratory infrastructure, researchers worldwide gain unparalleled access to cutting-edge technologies, free from the constraints of physical laboratory presence.

Dr. Je Min Yoo, Head of US Research & Business Development at CellKey USA Inc., expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled about this partnership with Emerald Cloud Lab. The integration of our SpAC9 Data Foundry with ECL's cloud-based lab facilities will empower researchers globally to unravel the complexities of glycoproteins and make strides in understanding and treating currently incurable diseases."

Jennifer Henry-Smith, Senior Vice President of Sales at Emerald Cloud Lab, added, "The collaboration between Emerald Cloud Lab and CellKey will help us provide new research capabilities to our life science customers and reinforces our commitment to offering researchers convenient and affordable access to the most advanced lab facilities and equipment worldwide."

The MOU signing event took place at the Global Business Center-Los Angeles, managed by the Korea SMEs & Startups Agency (KOSME), an organization dedicated to facilitating the global growth of Korean small and medium-sized enterprises. Chulmin Kim, Director of GBC-LA, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We embrace initiatives like the partnership between CellKey and ECL, fostering international cooperation. GBC-LA remains committed to supporting pioneering Korean enterprises like CellKey as they enter the US market."



Contact Info:

Name: Dr. Je Min Yoo

Email: Send Email

Organization: CellKey

Address: 19700 S. Vermont Ave. Suite #200, Torrance CA 90502

Phone: 213-929-3627

Website: http://cellkey.co.kr



Release ID: 89106810

