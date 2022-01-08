CelsiusCow News Site Launches As 2022 Resource For Celsius CeFi/DeFi Platform

The Digerati Premium's crypto publication CelsiusCow is a new online cryptocurrency news source for everything related to Celsius (CEL), the one-of-a-kind CeFi and DeFi service for a variety of financial operations.

—

The Digerati Premium, a registered company of legal entity, Alain Diza, released a new 2022 resource for the Celsius CeFi/DeFi Platform.

With the goal of offering regular CEL news for the business-savvy investor, CelsiusCow attempts to simplify the CeFi/DeFi platform with the latest projections and updates. Celsius Network, which launched in 2018, heralded a new age of cryptocurrency trading as an all-in-one financial service. Through its platform, users could potentially generate additional revenue through high-interest rate yields on their holdings.

More details can be found at: https://CelsiusCow.com

The new website is recommended for beginner investors who are interested in understanding how the platform works, especially its potential for regular payouts and earned interest yields on deposited cryptocurrencies. CEL was first conceptualized by Alex Mashinsky and Daniel Leon in 2017 as an alternative to traditional financial banks.

The platform offered dedicated services for those who wanted to store and stake their various cryptocurrencies. In addition, CEL offered higher interest rates on savings and automated compensation for token-holders who used their system. While the company earns through yields on interest payments, users have the potential to develop high-return financial strategies.

CelsiusCow is a new premium website dedicated to keeping users up-to-date on the latest news, speculations, and projections of the Celsius Network and its native token, CEL. They have published a wide range of reports, including “The Celsius Network Review 2021-2022: Is Celsius Crypto Safe to Use?” and “Cryptocurrency & Trading Platforms – What You Need to Know First.”

Analysts have observed that CEL continues to outperform consistently, and is considered to be a highly stable token. It uses a modified proof-of-stake (POS) mechanism for transaction verifications. Celsius has a maximum supply of 695,658,161 tokens, with roughly 75% already in circulation. The company says that the remaining supply is currently locked according to its technical literature.

To date, residents from over 150 countries can trade the coin and use the Celsius App through desktop, iOS, and Android. There is no minimum deposit required and there are no fees for loans or transfers. It (CEL) is a publicly-traded token on major exchanges and wallets.

Beginners are invited to regularly check and bookmark CelsiusCow.com for the latest updates on the Celsius Network and its tokenomics.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting: https://celsiuscow.com/cel-rallies-by-15-following-celsius-networks-latest-award-fx-empire

Disclaimer: The information provided on this page does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and it should not be treated as such. This content is the opinion of a third party and this site does not recommend that any specific cryptocurrency should be bought, sold, or held, or that any crypto investment should be made. The Crypto market is high risk, with high-risk and unproven projects. Readers should do their own research and consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Contact Info:

Name: Alain Diza

Email: Send Email

Organization: The Digerati Premium

Address: 20910 Avery Cove Lane, Katy, TX 77450, United States

Phone: +1-346-932-2229

Website: https://CelsiusCow.com

Release ID: 89058993