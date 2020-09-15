Cend Therapeutics Announces Presentation and Abstract Publication at 2020 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Meeting GlobeNewswire September 15, 2020

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cend Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company, announced the publication of its abstract on the website of the annual meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology. The poster that includes the detailed results will be presented at the virtual meeting on September 17, 2020.

The poster presenter and the Principal Investigator, Andrew Dean, MD of the St. John of God Hospital, Subiaco, Australia, Dr. Dean commented: “This first-in-human clinical study with CEND-1 provides encouraging results and highlights potential to enhance delivery of standard-of-care therapy for patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).“

“Inability to target delivery of drugs to primary tumor and metastases represents a significant factor limiting successful treatment of pancreatic cancer patients, who represent a high-need patient population. Our aim with CEND-1 is to provide a new tumor-targeted penetration capability to improve outcomes for pancreatic cancer patients,” commented Harri Jarvelainen, Chief Operating Officer at Cend Therapeutics.

The details of the poster are as follows:Title: Phase I trial of the first-in-class agent CEND-1 in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancerPresentation Number: 1528PSpeaker: Andrew Dean (Subiaco, WA, Australia)Date: 17.09.2020

About Cend Therapeutics

Cend is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on a novel approach to enhance and more selectively deliver treatments for solid tumor cancers. Poor penetration of drugs into tumors is a major issue in cancer therapy as it limits access and therefore efficacy of current therapies. The CendR Platform™ provides a targeted tissue penetration capability to specifically enhance drug delivery to tumors.

For additional information, please visit www.cendrx.com.

For more information please contact: Harri Jarvelainen, COO info@cendrx.com