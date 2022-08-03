Cendyn announces acquisition of digitalhotelier

The combination cements Cendyn's global leadership in growing the direct-booking channel and enhancing the guest experience for hotels

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cendyn, a catalyst for digital transformation in the hospitality industry, today acquires digitalhotelier, a leading provider of integrated distribution, demand generation, design, development, and data intelligence solutions for hotels.

The acquisition of digitalhotelier further cements Cendyn's commitment to driving digital transformation in the hospitality industry. With a focus on maximizing direct bookings and enhancing the guest experience across every touchpoint via an integrated solution, the further expansion of Cendyn's distribution and eCommerce capabilities across the globe offers hoteliers the technology platform they need to meet the new expectations of guests as global travel rebounds.

Both organizations share a vision for delivering a data-driven approach to demand generation and offer sophisticated technology-enabled solutions uniquely built for the hospitality industry.

"Our mission at Cendyn is to provide hoteliers around the globe with innovative technology solutions that enable deeper, more profitable guest relationships by empowering hotel staff with the data they need at every touchpoint in the guest journey. This acquisition enables us to double-down on that mission at a time when hoteliers are being forced to do more with less," said Tim Sullivan, CEO & President at Cendyn. "We are excited to be working with the entire talented digitalhotelier team to rapidly integrate the companies and technology, so we can continue to grow the combined business together."

About Cendyn

Cendyn is a catalyst for digital transformation in the hospitality industry. We help hotels around the globe drive profitability and guest loyalty through an integrated technology platform that aligns revenue, eCommerce, distribution, marketing, and sales teams with centralized data, applications, and analytics, so they can capture more demand and accelerate growth. With operations across the globe, in the United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Singapore, Bangkok, and India, Cendyn serves tens of thousands of customers across 143 countries. To find out more, visit www.cendyn.com.

About digitalhotelier

digitalhotelier is one of the leading providers of integrated distribution, demand generation, design, development, and data intelligence solutions for hotels around the globe. They help hoteliers acquire more direct reservations, increase ancillary revenues, reduce distribution costs, and understand & engage with their guests better. digitalhotelier combines demand generation expertise with advanced hospitality technology developed by hoteliers for hoteliers.