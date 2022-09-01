aT Center and Sheraton Grand Jakarta Invite Leading Regional Chefs and Hotel Managers to Discover Korea's Hidden Aquatic Gems

aT Center and Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel create a unique, limited-time-only buffet menu of exquisite Korean seafood.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation (aT), entrusted with promoting the trade, export, and marketing of Korean beverages worldwide, together with the award-winning, five-star Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel co-hosted the Exquisite K-Seafood Cuisine Experience 2022 with the launch of a new menu consisting of Korean seafood dishes made by Executive Chef Denny Boy Gunawan.



Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation and Sheraton representatives on Exquisite K-Seafood Cuisine Experience 2022 Event.

Authentic Korean Home Cooking in the Heart of Jakarta

The one-day Exquisite K-Seafood Cuisine Experience 2022 event, in partnership with Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporate, and Korea's Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, and the Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel, was held to introduce leading regional chefs, Indonesian food and beverage players, and hotel managers to Korea's delectable seafood.

Under the direction of the hotel's Executive Chef, Denny Gunawan, and his talented culinary team, a wide variety of contemporary Korean cuisine was developed under the guidance and support of the aT team to ensure that each dish was representative of the unique and refined taste Korea offers.

From gochujang salad to jjajangmyeon, each dish came prepared with the finest authentic ingredients sourced from long-standing and reputable Korean suppliers, with guests including the Head of the ASEAN Regional Headquarters of Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation Park Min Cheol, Counsellor of Embassy of The Republic Korea Lee Joon San, and General Manager of the Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel Munwar Basha.

Speaking at the event, Park Min Cheol, said, "Korea and Indonesia share a special relationship and a love for good cuisine. Today we celebrate this connection at the dinner table. We hope more people will discover Korean Seafood through this event and look forward to sharing recipes and dishes with Indonesia."

The distributors for the event at Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel included Director of PT Koin Bumi Choi Jae Hyuk, with frozen pollack, mackerel, semi-dried pollock, square fish cake plain, canned mackerel, and canned saury; President Director of PT. Daesang Agung Indonesia Lee Sang-Woo, with Seaweed and various sauce using Korean seafood; Chairman of PT Korinus Choi Min Suk with cauliflower, mackerel, saury, herring, and doljaban; Marketing Director of PT STC Natural Indo Rick Lee, with dried seaweed and fish cake; and President Director of CV Libra Food Service Lie Nam Tung with cod roe, chang roe, squid, octopus salted fish, Sokcho-style pollock, pickled vinegar, and dried kelp.

The K-food Boom

The inspiration for the event follows a continuing embrace of Korean culture by Indonesian consumers with dishes such as jjamppong, eomuk and seaweed, seldom seen several years ago, rapidly appearing across the country.

In 2020 alone, Indonesians searched for Dalgona coffee on Google 600 percent more than in 2019, followed by japchae and jajangmyeon. That year, an increasing number of Indonesians looked for Korean food at home due to more time spent at home and the popularity of Korean cuisine in the country.

Commenting on the growing trend, Munwar Basha, General Manager of Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel, said, "Korean cuisine's unique flavours and appealing taste are a perfect match for Indonesian pallets and climate with their salty, sweet, and spicy flavours. Therefore, we are pleased to announce that for the first time. Following the success of the K-seafood Cuisine Experience, the launch of a limited-edition Korean Buffet Menu was only found at Anigrè."

Along with the Chuseok Korean Harvest Festival celebration, guests can try these special limited Korean dishes at the Anigrè Restaurant dinner buffet from 9 until 11 September 2022 then continues every Tuesday and Wednesday until end of September 2022.

About Korean Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation (aT)

The Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation is a government agency founded in 1967 and entrusted with promoting the trade, exportation, and marketing of Korean foods and beverages worldwide.

About Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel

Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel, strategically located in the Gandaria City Complex in South Jakarta's prime business, shopping and lifestyle district. The hotel features 293 elegantly appointed rooms and suites, Lobby Lounge, buffet restaurant – Anigré, swimming pool, fitness center and luxurious event space. Directly connected to Gandaria City Mall, Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City offers unmatched comfort for all its guests.