Central Global Berhad Makes Two Board Appointments

KUALA LUMPUR, Jun 24, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Main Market-listed Central Global Berhad ("Central Global") is pleased to announce the appointments of Yang Hormat Mulia ("YHM") Tengku Dato' Indera Abu Bakar Ahmad ("Tengku Abu Bakar") and Encik Shaharuddin bin Abdullah ("Encik Shaharuddin") as non-executive directors of the Group.YHM Tengku Abu Bakar, 36, has a background in strategic planning, specialising in health-related, e-commerce and information technology businesses. He is currently chairman of Fomema Sdn Bhd, which operates a foreign workers' medical examination screening system in Peninsular Malaysia, as well as chairman of several other related companies. He is also a director of Bookdoc Holdings Sdn Bhd, which operates a mobile application connecting patients with medical professionals.Tengku Abu Bakar holds a Bachelor of Business in Accounting from Swinburne University of Technology, Hawthorne, Australia. He has also throughout his career accumulated experience in dealing with multinational companies while providing guidance and support in the companies where he is a member of the board of directors.Encik Shaharuddin, 60, spent his entire career in the Royal Malaysian Police and retired as an Assistant Commissioner of Police where his last posting was as Head of Administration for the Human Resources Department (Policy). He holds a Master in Social Science from University Kebangsaan Malaysia and a Diploma in Forensic Investigation from University Malaya.Please contact the below for more information:Muhammad HakimCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com