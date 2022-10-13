Central London Luxury Serviced Apartments Provider, Park Lane Apartments, Unveils Newly Revamped Website

The new website features updated pages for every location of their serviced apartments around the beautiful city of London.

Park Lane Apartments, one of Central London's most esteemed providers of luxury serviced apartments, is excited to announce their newly revamped website, which prominently features location coverage for all of its luxurious serviced apartments in Central London.



The new website is designed with the modern travellers firmly in mind who often have a full schedule and would appreciate that all the information they need is readily available before they could even ask. A new look, with all the features and customised solutions, await guests at the website, that help ensure their needs will be met while staying in London. With the new website, Park Lane Apartments looks forward to providing even more quality service and convenience for its clients.

A Page For Every Park Lane Apartments Location

Park Lane Apartments understands the importance of providing guests with comfortable, convenient and luxurious accommodations in one of the world's most sought-after destinations. In keeping with Park Lane Apartments’ commitment to providing excellent customer experience from start to finish, the new website now has a page for each one of its locations in London - Marylebone, The West End, Mayfair, Piccadilly, and Westminster. This will make it easier for the guests to choose the serviced apartment that best suits them while also being close to the parts of London they want to explore, whether these areas be popular tourist destinations or important business districts.

A Clear Glimpse Of The Apartments’ Interiors

Now visitors can find with ease information on each of Park Lane Apartments' exquisite properties located throughout prime areas of the city, perfect for both business and leisure travellers who are looking for premium accommodations during their stay in London. In addition to photos and detailed descriptions of each property, guests can also take advantage of a virtual tour. This convenient feature provides guests with an unrivalled view from inside each living space, allowing them to explore the apartments before making a decision.

Highlighting Local Attractions Close By

The website also highlights key local attractions and amenities on offer around each area serviced by Park Lane Apartments. Informative articles on everything London could offer, from where to shop and dine locally while staying at Park Lane Apartments to what's hot in theatre and nightlife this season across town, are readily available on the website.

About Park Lane Apartments

Park Lane Apartments offers the finest selection of spacious and fully furnished luxury serviced apartments in some of the most sought-after locations throughout central London. Whether visiting for business or pleasure, these apartments provide guests with all they need to feel at home while in the city. All properties are equipped with everything you would require for a relaxing and comfortable stay, including complementary Wi-Fi internet access, a lounge where you can watch TV, full-size kitchen where you can cook anything you want, scheduled cleaning services and more.

