Central Pennsylvania Small Business Tech Day Event Helps Business Owners Use Technology To Grow Their Business

Andy Strouse co-founder of IntermixIT, an IT services company serving small business owners in Eastern and Central Pennsylvania, is the official host of the first annual Small Business Tech Day on December 15th.



This FREE online event includes celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counter-terrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill, and best-selling author and entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz, plus Andy Strouse, a local IT and Cybersecurity expert for small-to-medium businesses.

The event is designed to help small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats.

“With companies relying on work-from-anywhere solutions, cloud computing, and needing access to everything from anywhere at any time, it’s more important than ever to make sure small businesses know what’s available to them in a quickly changing landscape. They and their employees can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability if they have the right tools, software, and support,” said Andy Strouse, co-founder of IntermixIT. “It’s also important they know how small businesses and their employees can be targets of online scams, theft or ransom and have the security to ensure they don’t become victims.”

The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts, and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be more productive, profitable, and protected. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to https://www.smallbusinesstechdaypa.com/ or email smbtechday@intermixit.com and let them know you’d like information on the FREE local event happening on December 15th.

About Us: Andy Strouse is the co-founder and COO of IntermixIT., a leading Technology Services Provider for businesses and organizations across Central and Eastern Pennsylvania. As a graduate of Penn State University, Andy brings his dedication to serving and commitment to business technology to help business leaders with IT, cybersecurity, cloud, and unified communications to improve their businesses. Since 2007, IntermixIT has worked with hundreds of local organizations, helping them leverage technology to transform their businesses.

