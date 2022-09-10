CENTRESTAGE ELITES unveils latest fashion trends

Mrs Chanunpat Pisanapipong, Trade Commissioner & Consul, DITP, Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government; Sunny Tan, member of the Legislative Council of the HKSAR; Shirley Chan, Council Member, HKTDC; Dr Peter K N Lam, Chairman; Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of HKSAR; Margaret Fong, Executive Director, HKTDC; Katherine Fang, Chairman, HKTDC Garment Advisory Committee; Hong Kong designers Derek Chan and Mite Chan, founder of DEMO [L-R]