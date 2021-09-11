CENTRESTAGE ELITES unveils spring/summer fashion trends

Joining last night's CENTRESTAGE opening ceremony are Shirley Chan, Council member of the HKTDC; Felix Chung, member of the Legislative Council of the HKSAR; Margaret Fong, Executive Director, HKTDC; Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR); Dr Peter K N Lam, Chairman, HKTDC; Katherine Fang, Chairman, HKTDC Garment Advisory Committee; Hong Kong designers Calvin Chan and Joyce Kun [L-R]