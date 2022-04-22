Centurium Capital Releases Carbon Neutral Strategy and Roadmap

BEIJING, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurium Capital ("Centurium), a leading private equity investment firm in China, today announced its carbon neutral goals and roadmap, underscoring the firm's commitment to achieve carbon net zero at the firm level by 2025 and at the portfolio level by 2050. In addition, the firm also committed to reducing its employee's per capita carbon emission by 25% by 2030.

Climate change is a common challenge faced by mankind today and its impact has become more visible in the past century. According to The Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5ºC by IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change), limiting global warming to 1.5ºC would require rapid, far-reaching, and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society. In response, the Chinese government has committed to reach carbon peak by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2060.

Centurium's carbon neutral goals are a testament to its support for sustainable growth. In the past few months, Centurium has worked with a carbon neutral specialist consulting firm to complete its carbon emission assessment for 2021. The firm will continue to track its carbon footprint annually.

At the portfolio company level, the firm will strengthen its training efforts to support its portfolio companies in areas of carbon management. Meanwhile, Centurium plans to systematically assess its portfolio companies' positive and negative contributions for sustainable economic growth and encourage them to disclose carbon management performance regularly.

With the implementation of more robust carbon management efforts in the coming years, Centurium plans to include carbon net zero as part of its corporate development strategy. Meanwhile, climate change risk assessment will be included in the firm's investment strategy and risk management framework.

By 2050, Centurium commits to reach carbon net zero at its portfolio level. The firm will also include carbon management in its selection criteria of suppliers and enhance its green purchase program.

