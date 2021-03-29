Century 21 Real Estate Global Expansion Continues With CENTURY 21 Sri Lanka The 85th Country To Affiliate With The Brand

MADISON, N.J., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced today the addition of CENTURY 21 Sri Lanka marking the 85th country to affiliate with the CENTURY 21® brand. A team of global investors led by Ananda Senarath signed an exclusive franchise agreement with the intention of leveraging the consumer and industry relevance behind the CENTURY 21 brand, and its 50-year legacy of providing quality client services, to offer current and newly recruited sales professionals world-class marketing, agent learning and coaching, technology, and a growth-oriented productivity platform.

According to Shawn Senarath, "We're excited to shout out to Sri Lankan homebuyers, home sellers and investors throughout the pearl of the Indian ocean that the CENTURY 21 family of relentless sales professionals is ready to go above and beyond and give 121% to help them reach the best real estate outcomes possible. We're confident that, with the CENTURY 21 brand behind us, we will be able to grow to be number one."

"Our team has been working hard to get the CENTURY 21 brand into this amazing island country," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "We're proud to have Ananda, Shawn and the entire leadership team at CENTURY 21 Sri Lanka onboard and looking to make a difference in the lives of people, families and communities throughout the Island."

To view the property listings from all of the countries and territories affiliated with Century 21 Real Estate LLC, go to century21.com/global. To learn more about the CENTURY 21 value proposition, or to join the ranks of the relentless, please go to www.century21.com/about-us/contact.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 145,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 13,000 offices spanning 86 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial,

century21.com/finehomes and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

©2021 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

