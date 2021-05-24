CEO & CMO Summit 2021: The Summit Conference for Business Leader is Back

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CEO & CMO Summit 2021" with the participation of more than 1000 C-levels from famous brands officially returns, promising to bring a lot of breakthrough content to help marketers realize their full potential capabilities and join hands to create the future of Modern Marketing.



MMA CEO&CMO SUMMIT VIRTUAL 2021

The return of CEO & CMO Summit 2021

CEO & CMO Summit is one of a series of global events organized by the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA), the leading global association for mobile marketing. Industry leaders meet, discuss, and share on current trends and upcoming challenges of the mobile marketing industry in Vietnam.

Organized by Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) Vietnam - a prestigious unit with more than 40 member companies, representing most of the Mobile Marketing ecosystem, CEO & CMO Summit 2021 promises to bring together more than 1,000 vendors. Business leaders and top marketers come from many different fields. With its ecosystem and platform, MMA has affirmed its leading role in promoting the mobile marketing industry, connecting businesses, and creating a playground for Vietnamese businesses to seek cooperation and development opportunities grow through annual events like CEO & CMO Summit.

The topic "Pivot To The New Normal" is awaited by many marketers

With the complicated situation of the COVID-19 pandemic still evolving in Vietnam and around the world, businesses are facing many unprecedented challenges in building and developing relationships among brands, businesses and consumers. So, what do leaders, especially CEOs and CMOs, need to prepare for when entering this volatile "new normal"? Come to the CEO & CMO Summit, the participants will have the opportunity to talk directly with leading experts and C-levels about the most concerning issues today and breakthrough solutions and initiatives to overcome this difficult period.

Revolving around the topic "Pivot To The New Normal", speakers from big brands such as TikTok, Facebook, Google, Abbott, Castrol, Unilever, Mondelez, Dentsu, Grab, etc. will share and discuss topics, such as Omni-channel, Choosing effective communication channels, Data, Blockchain Advertising, Gaming Advertising and Social commerce.

Specially, a representative from Unilever Vietnam Group will be one of the two keynote speakers of the event, discussing Purpose Led Marketing and the core role of this motto in the modern marketing industry. Guests will be able to share about campaigns carried out with specific purposes to build a durable brand image associated with social values, as well as how to capture the power of Purpose Led Marketing to overcome the pandemic this time.

CEO - CMO Summit 2021 - Mobile marketing event not to be missed this year.

The 4th CEO - CMO Summit promises to be a rare opportunity for businesses to update and discuss the latest knowledge, technology, and trends of the Marketing industry in 2021. Coming to the conference, the Marketers will be able to share many valuable lessons and insights from leading experts with many years of experience in the profession. All will bring multi-dimensional perspectives, thereby providing creative solutions to the "hottest" problems in the industry.

In addition, attendees can participate in a unique ecosystem dedicated to domestic companies and establish close relationships with other members. With a "rich" list of new high-level speakers and guests, CEO & CMO Summit is a rare opportunity in 2021 for participants to find networking opportunities with C-levels of many large companies and corporations inside and outside Vietnam. From there, many new business cooperation opportunities will be established, contributing to the increasingly strong development of the network of Vietnamese marketers.

Specially, the CEO & CMO Summit 2021 will only be held on June 18, 2021 through an online platform. Just scan the QR code below to register. Stay tuned for information and event topics at the Podcasts that will be broadcast on the MMA Vietnam fan page in the near future.

MMA CEO & CMO Summit 2021 will be held online on Air Meet at 9:00 - 17:00 on June 18, 2021. All CEOs and CMOs from businesses, brands… are welcome at the event.

Especially, quickly register today via QR code to receive a direct invitation from MMA Vietnam or contact Hotline: 0704874556.

Information about the CEO & CMO Summit 2021 event, please see more at: bit.ly/MMACEOCMO2021

Introduction about the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA)



MMA is the world's leading non-profit commercial mobile marketing association comprising more than 800 member companies from nearly 50 countries around the world. Our members come from all parts of the mobile marketing ecosystem, including brands marketers, agencies, technology platforms, media companies, and more. MMA's mission is to accelerate the transition. and innovation of mobile marketing, driving business growth with stronger consumer engagement. Driving MMA's mission are four core pillars: Nurturing inspiration by driving innovation for CMOs; Build mobile marketing potential for marketing organizations through providing knowledge and confidence; Improve efficiency and mobile impact through tangible ROI research; and advocate for mobile marketers. In addition, MMA Committees collaborate to develop and support best practices and pioneer standards-based developments.



Member companies of MMA in Vietnam include Facebook, Google, CocCoc, Adtima, GroupM, Coca-Cola, Unilever... and many other big names. MMA's global headquarters are located in New York with regional operations in Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA), Latin America (LATAM) and Asia Pacific (APAC). For more information about MMA, please visit www.mmaglobal.com.

