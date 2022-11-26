In a recent talk, OGCC Behavioral Services CEO Dionne Huffman addressed the topic 'How To Adult—Handling Stress & Raising Kids.' She spoke with enthusiasm about her commitment to providing quality care to all members of the family and helping lower stress levels in adults.

For all it is worth, being an adult is not easy.

It's too easy to lose yourself in the hustle and bustle of everyday life. You've got work, bills, and maybe a family to take care of; before you know it, stress has taken over.

But it doesn't have to be this way! So many of us are struggling to keep our heads above water when we should be enjoying the ride.

OGCC Behavioral Services CEO Dionne Huffman has been a champion advocate for living your best life.

In a recent talk, she addressed the topic of How To Adult—Handling Stress & Raising Kids.

She said "There is no one-size-fits-all answer to How To Adult. But there are some universal truths that we can all follow."

She understands how stress can quickly become overwhelming, slowly chipping away at a person's quality of life while affecting all other aspects of life.

According to WHO, "Stress is any type of change that causes physical, emotional or psychological strain." And the American Institute of Stress states that about 33% of adults report feeling extreme stress levels.

Huffman hopes to lower these statistics by spreading awareness on how to handle stress and raise kids.

"If we can learn to handle stress better, we can live better lives. We can be better parents, friends, employees…just better human adults. And the world needs more of that."

Huffman continued, "If you're a parent, one of the best things you can do for your children is to lead by example. Show them how to manage stress healthily."

Here are some tips from CEO Dionne Huffman on How To Adult—Handling Stress & Raising Kids:

1. Don't sweat the small stuff. Life is too short to worry about things that don't matter in the grand scheme.

2. Take time for yourself. As adults, we often forget to take care of ourselves. Remember to schedule some "me" time into your busy schedule.

3. Be prepared for anything. Life can be unpredictable, so it's important to always be prepared for whatever may come your way.

4. Laugh it off. Don't take life too seriously all the time. Learn to laugh at yourself and enjoy the lighter moments in life.

5. Seek help when needed. Don't be afraid to ask for help when you need it. We all need a little assistance from time to time.

Concerning taking care of kids, she said, "It is not easy to be a parent. You have to be patient, understanding, and most importantly, be there for your children."

She added, "It is important to be present in your child's life. They need you now more than ever."

"I know it is not always easy to be an adult, handle stress or raise kids, but it is important to try. We owe it to ourselves and to our children," she concluded.



