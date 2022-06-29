Ceramic Dental Veneers Austin TX | Westlake Hills Dental Arts Update

—

This enhanced service entails overlaying ceramic wafers on natural teeth to achieve a more aesthetically pleasing smile. It is suitable for people whose teeth are chipped, stained, or have gaps.

Additionally, this revamped service is geared towards those with crooked teeth as veneers offer a more convenient alternative to braces. With proper care, veneers can last anywhere from 10 to 20 years.

According to a 2019 poll, 7 in 10 Americans feel insecure about their teeth. While there are options to fix dental imperfections, they can be expensive, time-consuming, or invasive. As such, porcelain veneers are a viable alternative as they can improve a person’s smile in a short amount of time.

The ceramic wafers will be custom-made according to the desired look a patient wants to achieve. They will be made by a special dental lab and will be ready within two to three weeks. These veneers will then be attached using dental cement, after which ultraviolet light will be applied to make the bond permanent. Veneers are highly resistant to both cracks and staining.

Dr. Long says: “You can expect much more than excellent dental care when you come to see us. My team and I are committed to delivering friendly and personalized service that will make your appointments enjoyable. As your trusted dental office, we’re eager to meet your needs while exceeding your expectations.”

About Us: Westlake Hills Dental Arts is led by Dr. Rebecca Long, an alumna of the Chicago College of Dentistry at the University of Illinois. It offers end-to-end services with a focus on cosmetic, restorative, and reconstructive dentistry. In addition to Austin, the practice also welcomes patients from West Lake Hills, Tarrytown, Rollingwood, and Barton Creek.

