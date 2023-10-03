Ceridian to Become Dayforce

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced plans to transition the company’s brand to Dayforce, expected to become effective January 2024.



Dayforce is the company’s flagship HCM platform, which delivers value to thousands of organizations and millions of workers globally and has consistently been ranked as a market leader based on a rich history of innovation and excellence. The focus on the Dayforce brand signals the ambitions and opportunity of the company – to increase its leadership in cloud HCM as it enables more organizations to realize their full people potential, operate with confidence, and unlock quantifiable value. As Dayforce, the company stays true to its brand promise, “Makes Work Life Better™,” but is expanding how it is done through new innovations and best-in-class experiences across every stage of the customer journey.

The announcement was made at INSIGHTS 2023, the company’s annual customer conference being held in Las Vegas and livestreamed online. At the show, thousands of attendees are engaging in sessions and experiences centered on helping them drive success with “A Brand New Dayforce,” the theme of the conference.

“Dayforce represents our products, company, and community at their best, so it is only fitting that we are doubling down on the brand as we look to accelerate our growth as the go-to global people platform,” said David Ossip, Chair and Co-CEO, Ceridian, “With Dayforce as our unified brand, we not only create clarity for organizations already navigating the workforce complexity crisis, but we further unite our employees and ecosystem to advance our shared ambition to make work life better.”

“Today’s workforce looks nothing like the past. It is boundless – ever-changing, borderless, and always-on – giving companies a once-in-a generation opportunity to radically transform. With this as a backdrop, we knew it was time to usher in a brand new Dayforce,” said Leagh Turner, Co-CEO, Ceridian, “This moment is so much more than a brand change. It represents our continued transformation as a company – furthering our products into an AI-threaded future, the potential of our people, and the vibrancy of our services, support, and ecosystem. As Dayforce, we will infuse every inch of the business with even greater energy, focus, and agility to deepen customer value and realize our future.”

Background on a Brand New Dayforce

In 2012, Ceridian acquired Dayforce Corporation, which had built Dayforce, a cloud HCM solution. Shortly after the acquisition, Dayforce founder, David Ossip, was named CEO of Ceridian. Following its successful 2018 IPO on the NYSE and TSX, Ceridian began focusing its efforts on new growth levers, including extending the Dayforce platform, accelerating global expansion, and innovating in adjacent markets, such as the launch of Dayforce Wallet in 2020.

Over the course of 2024, the company expects to change Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and its global operating entities to reflect the Dayforce brand. The company does not anticipate ongoing brand initiatives to impact current fiscal year 2023 guidance.

Additional information relevant to customers and stakeholders will be shared with each community as appropriate throughout the brand evolution.



