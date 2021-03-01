Ceridian Completes Acquisition of Ascender

SYDNEY, Australia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Ascender HCM Pty Limited, a leading HR and payroll solutions provider in the Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) region. The acquisition was previously announced on February 1, 2021 and closed effective today.



“Ceridian provides the most comprehensive human capital management and payroll solution in the APJ region, and this is an exciting milestone as we continue to scale and accelerate our global growth strategy,” said David Ossip, Chairman and CEO, Ceridian. “Together with Ascender, we’ll provide unmatched value to customers through our product innovation and local expertise, coupled with the continued expansion of the Dayforce platform.”

A leading HCM provider in the region, Ascender provides more than 1,200 global brands with leading HR and payroll capabilities. With this acquisition, Ceridian will have the opportunity to deliver additional value to Ascender’s customers through the Dayforce platform’s full-suite HCM capabilities, including workforce management, payroll, talent management, and time and attendance.

“We are laser focused on bringing quantifiable value to customers, and that’s why we are bringing Ascender into the Ceridian family,” said Stephen Moore, Head of Asia Pacific Japan, Ceridian. “By combining Ceridian’s award-winning Dayforce platform with Ascender’s reach, expertise, and leadership, we are laying the foundation to support our customers’ current and future human capital needs in the APJ region and beyond.”

Ascender has deep industry expertise across all verticals, including higher education and government, coupled with a strong partner ecosystem. Ceridian now serves a combined 1,500 customers and 2.5 million employees across 30 countries in the APJ region.



