Ceridian Pulse of Talent Report: Burnout Impacting Majority of Workforce in Australia and New Zealand

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today released results from its annual Pulse of Talent report, which found the vast majority of surveyed workers in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) have struggled with burnout.



Ceridian’s 2022 Pulse of Talent Report was conducted by Hanover Research and surveyed 930 Australian workers and 478 New Zealand workers in companies with at least 100 employees. The report revealed:

The majority of surveyed workers in the region have experienced burnout (AU: 85%, NZ: 84%), with more than one-third reporting high or extreme levels (AU: 43%, NZ: 36%)

The top catalysts for burnout among respondents are increased workloads (AU: 46%, NZ: 42%), followed by mental health challenges (AU: 38%, NZ: 36%)

Meanwhile, one-third of surveyed workers say they are losing interest in their work (AU: 32%, NZ: 36%) and are less focused (AU and NZ: 30%) as a result of burnout

Actions surveyed employees are taking, or planning to take, to address burnout include taking sick leave or leave of absence (AU and NZ: 31%) and requesting flexibility from their manager (AU: 25%, NZ: 19%)

“The way we work has changed, and so should our approach to employee mental health and wellbeing," said Stephen Moore, Managing Director, Asia Pacific Japan, Ceridian. “Not only is it the responsible thing to do, but a healthy and engaged workforce leads to lower turnover, lower absenteeism, and higher productivity in what is now an increasingly borderless, fluid and always-on world of work.”

While the report showed surveyed workers feel their employers are currently supporting mental health and wellness through Employee Assistance Programs (AU and NZ: 44%), it is declaring designated mental health days (AU: 43%, NZ: 46%) that top the list of how employees would like organisations to support their mental health and wellness.

“It’s never been more important for employers to deliver programs that support wellness, and the benefits workers want and need most,” concluded Moore.

Methodology:

Hanover conducted the Pulse of Talent research study online from October 5th to 19th, 2021 among 930 employed Australian respondents and 478 employed respondents from New Zealand, aged 18+, at companies with at least 100 employees.

