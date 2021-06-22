Ceridian recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global human capital management (HCM) technology company, today announced it was named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for ‘Cloud HCM Suites for 1000+ Employee Enterprises’.



The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on reviews and ratings from professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing, and using HCM Suites. Referred to as a “customer-focused organization” and a “great, user-friendly HCM system,” the reviews underscore Ceridian’s brand promise of making work life better for customers across the globe.

“At Ceridian, we are laser-focused on helping organizations navigate unprecedented change, while providing them with innovative solutions that create competitive advantages in a digital first future of work,” said David Ossip, Chairman and CEO, Ceridian. “Delivering this kind of value to our customers consistently is at the center of our brand promise to Make Work Life Better for all – a 2021 Customers’ Choice for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises reflects this commitment.”

The comprehensive and scalable Dayforce platform combines HR, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management for customers around the globe.

“When looking at the future of work, HR technology is so key to our ability to maintain a positive employee experience,” said Bill Bailey, VP of HR, The Hanover Insurance Group. “Change is inevitable in the HR space, and having a partner like Ceridian allows us to meet the needs of the future workforce.”

About Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Required Disclaimer:

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises, Peer Contributors, 9 April 2021

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (“Ceridian” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY) is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Media Contact:

Rachel Kreuter

647.707.7835

Rachel.kreuter@ceridian.com