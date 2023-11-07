Certified Organic Tequila From El Sativo Tequila Gives the Traditionally Loved Flavors of This Popular Drink While Giving Back to the Planet

El Sativo Tequila delivers the utmost in quality and flavor while sticking to being traditionally made from the agave plant using certified organic and kosher ingredients. Every bottle sold is not only recycled but a portion of the proceeds are given back to ocean conservation.

Tequila has been a beloved traditional drink for centuries. The bold flavors, made possible by the South American agave plant, are the signature taste in numerous cocktails across the world. But no one makes this incredible drink quite like El Sativo Tequila.

El Sativo Tequila’s traditional yet distinct process

El Sativo Tequila obtains its kosher, non-GMO, and organic ingredients from the stunning lowlands of Amititan, Jalisco. This spectacular landscape is also known as the sacred grounds of tequila.

The process begins with agave, sourced from this traditional region of South America. It is carefully harvested without the use of harmful pesticides or fungicides. Even fertilizers are entirely organic.

For 72 hours, the agave is steamed and fermented in small-batch ovens utilizing only environmentally occurring yeast and no autoclaves or diffusers. This bolsters the natural flavors to produce a smooth and delicious end product.

Their proprietary distillation process is one of a kind and is designed to maintain the benefits of the agave plant. The well water used is even filtered through 135 feet of volcanic rock, making it some of the purest water on the planet.

How El Sativo Tequila gives back to the globe

This 2020 Tequila of the Year winner is dedicated to ocean conservation, from the recycled bottles to the donations they make.

Each drink purchased is packaged in a 100% recycled smart combustible glass bottle to keep waste out of the oceans. This company, whose name literally means “sown in seeds,” believes that any idea and any action planted and nurtured will grow life. They have partnered with numerous charitable organizations with the goal of keeping the environment clean and protected while bringing awareness to the pollution issues that face many of the oceans.

Every bottle they sell gives back to the planet through organizations aimed at ocean conservation and clean water relief.

Conclusion

El Sativo Tequila is more than just organic, kosher, and non-GMO tequila made with incredible ingredients and superior processes. This small-batch, volcanic-filtered drink is a symbol of change in the world.

This award-winning brand has gone above and beyond to sow the seeds of ocean conservation and clean water relief across the globe, from using recycled materials to avoiding harmful chemicals to monetary donations.

El Sativo Tequila has taken on the responsibility of being a sustainable and environmentally conscious brand while striving to provide the highest quality tequila available through carefully crafted processes.

In addition to finding more information about what efforts El Sativo Tequila is making for the environment, the website also has a wealth of recipes to create the perfect drink every time using some of the best Tequila available.



