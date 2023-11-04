Certified Senior Care Consultants Regional Franchise Conferences Announced

Senior Care Authority, a senior care consultancy, ((888) 676-2363), has announced the completion of its inaugural launch of regional conferences for franchisees.

Following the announcement, the eldercare consultancy recently wrapped up the first series of their regional conferences that were held in September and October in California, Missouri, Florida, and New Jersey. During these two-day conferences, the company's certified senior advisors came together to explore new business strategies, tools, and best practices to enhance the quality of service they provide to seniors and their families.

The regional conferences provided a platform for Senior Care Authority franchise owners to unite and equip themselves with the latest industry innovations. According to the consultancy's recent announcement, new franchise owners got acquainted with the company's proven business model, which is designed to be easily scaled and features a turnkey marketing system.

"Attendees were given the opportunity to share their experiences and glean insights from one another, ultimately leaving the events with a wealth of increased knowledge and a renewed dedication to delivering the finest advice and placement services for older adults," Senior Care Authority said.

Senior Care Authority's first location in Sonoma County, California was launched in 2009 by founder and CEO, Frank Samson. Senior Care Authority has been voted as one of the top brands in franchisee satisfaction for the past seven years. As much as 97% of the company's franchisees have reported they would recommend the senior care franchise brand to another candidate.

One attendee of the franchise conference said: “As a new franchisee, I was so impressed with the level of knowledge and willingness to share information. The perfect amount of time, perfect subject matters, great leadership, great conference."

Senior Care Authority® began franchising in 2014 and currently serves locations in 29 states. The network consists of professionally trained and experienced local advisors who assist families with the overwhelming challenges of selecting the most suitable options in assisted living, memory care, nursing care, and navigating a complex healthcare system. Senior Care Authority is also the exclusive provider of the Beyond Driving with Dignity program.

“When our franchisees get together, the synergy in the room is palpable”, said Marcy Baskin, Vice President of Franchise Support and Training. “They leave with new ideas, increased motivation, and even better strategies for success, ultimately resulting in more ways to assist and support our client families. Our Conferences are often the highlight of the year for many of us, bringing our company culture to new levels.”

