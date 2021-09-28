Certis' Data Orchestration Platform, Mozart Achieves International Cyber Security Certification

Businesses to be protected from reputational and financial risks posed by cybersecurity threats

SINGAPORE and SYDNEY and HONG KONG, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's increasingly data-driven economy, cybersecurity and data risk compliance are no longer just ideal but necessary. According to Cybersecurity Ventures[1], global cybercrime costs are projected to grow by 15 percent each year over the next five years, reaching $10.5 trillion USD annually by 2025. When navigating this increasingly challenging landscape, it is especially important for all businesses to rely on trusted and reliable international certification standards to be assured of cyber safety when evaluating products to meet their needs.

International Recognition for Certis' Multi-Service Orchestration Platform

Certis, Asia's leading security services provider today announced that it has been awarded the internationally recognised Common Criteria ISO15408 EAL2 Certification for its Mozart platform. A key component of Certis' Security+ integrated solution[2], Mozart is a multi-service orchestration platform that leverages artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) to achieve greater situational awareness and real-time access to critical operational information. Common Criteria ensures that evaluation and assessment of information technology (IT) products are performed to high and consistent standards, while boosting the availability of robustly evaluated, security-enhanced IT solutions globally. With this internationally-recognised certification, organisations can trust that Mozart is both highly functional and cyber secure by design.

Mr Detlev Henze, CEO, TÜV Trust IT, and one of the assessors said, "The evaluation process to achieve the certification is a rigorous one and includes both functionality and security testing in the operation environment. Certis' customers can be assured that the certified Mozart platform has been assessed to meet the certification standards for both software development and cybersecurity."

Mr Joseph Tan, Chief Executive, Technology Services Business, Certis said, "We are pleased to receive this international accreditation as an affirmation of the resilience of our Mozart platform. In designing our smart security solutions, Certis aims for innovation and performance, and we place great emphasis on cyber security and risk reduction. We want our customers to take full advantage of the operational intelligence of our systems and solutions, and with this certification, we ensure that they can do so in the safest way possible."

Mozart upholds High Cyber Security Standards

Mozart's operational intelligence technology provides our customers with a solution that automatically sorts and prioritises incidents requiring response. In particular, the platform orchestrates data from various indicators and parameters to compile, adjust, and demonstrate a list of incidents in a dynamic manner. This serves to achieve rapid incident root cause identification, leading to optimum risk mitigation and automated future response recommendation. With the added assurance of Mozart's high cyber security standards, the valuable data collected is at minimal risk of becoming a liability in the event of a cybersecurity incident, giving customers greater peace of mind.

At the EAL2 level, Mozart has been structurally tested to evaluate its stated functionalities and security functions. Internally, Certis has its own Safety Assurance Framework, which provides a systematic strategy for risk reduction and proper operational guidance in maintaining a continuous secure posture against ever-changing cyber threats. Mozart's accreditation of ISO15408 EAL2 affirms that Certis' internal assurance framework is meaningful and effective in strengthening the cyber security of its technologies.

Certis has deployed Mozart across its Security+ operations for various large-scale properties such as Jewel Changi Airport, Our Tampines Hub, Paya Lebar Quarter, and JTC Corporation in Singapore.

[1] Cybersecurity Ventures is the world's leading researcher and Page ONE for the global cyber economy, and a trusted source for cybersecurity facts, figures, and statistics. (Source) [2] Security+ is Certis' integrated security solution that combines security, facilities management, and customer service into a holistic service supported and underpinned by technology. This unique approach helps our customers to break down what are otherwise separate silos within their organisations, to realise synergies and in turn provide new and better user experiences to their customers.

About Certis (www.certisgroup.com)

Certis is a leading outsourced services partner that designs, builds and operates multi-disciplinary smart security and integrated services. Our multi-service offerings leverage our strong heritage in security, and are augmented by applied AI solutions. These solutions are part of our comprehensive technology development and systems integration capabilities that are fully cyber-secure by design. We are committed to building a safer, smarter, better, and more sustainable business. Certis is headquartered in Singapore, with an international presence that extends to Australia, Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China and Qatar. We are a trusted partner committed to our clients' successes, delivered through our 27,000-strong global team which includes 16,000 in Singapore.

