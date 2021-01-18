CES 2021 AI-powered Language Platform Glossika Raises the Bar for Online Learning as the World Normalizes the Use of Mobile Devices and PCs in Education

TAIPEI, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of linguists and polyglots is raising the bar for language learning applications with a proprietary, machine-learning algorithm that identifies patterns to create a learning experience that closely simulates total immersion language training. This incredible team of Glossika was selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups showcased at CES 2021.



Glossika sorts natural languages by structure and difficulty, delivering memory, pronunciation, and fluency skills to language learners between any two languages.

Glossika sorts natural languages by structure and difficulty, delivering memory, pronunciation, and fluency skills to language learners between any two languages. With its smart technology, Glossika helps users speak a language better and faster in the shortest time possible.

With more than 60 languages available on their platform, Glossika comes in as a strong contender in the online learning space amid a rise in demand fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online language learning market is expected to see a compound annual growth rate of 18.7% from 2020 to 2027, when it should reach a value of $21.2 billion. The COVID-19 pandemic has required many students to stay home to study rather than attending in-person classes, pushing learning platforms to innovate to earn a big slice of this new demand.

Algorithm-supported Method Helps Learners Achieve Language Fluency in the Shortest Possible Time

In learning a language, achieving fluency is the ultimate goal. Glossika learns from its users and finds out the optimal way to achieve this result.

"We provide customized content based on each user's level, using full sentence practice in context to ensure that the acquisition of vocabulary, pronunciation, and grammar is more natural. All of this leads to fluency."

Glossika's machine learning also ensures that users don't forget what they learn. "Glossika predicts when a learner is about to forget. The Glossika algorithms prepare a review list every day to strengthen a student's vocabulary and sentences into long-term memory."

An individual learner's personalized review list is developed using several factors, including time, stability, memory decay rate, performance during typing and dictation, and sentence difficulty, among others, and is updated on a daily basis.

Glossika's latest product, Do Review Your Way, allows learners to complete their review tasks based on individual preferences. For example, a learner may choose to review a list of what he/she has learned more recently or a list of topics (words) that the learner is having difficulty remembering.

Linguists and Polyglots, Core Strength behind the Language Learning AI Platform

Michael Campbell, the founder and CEO of Glossika and a linguist and polyglot, is a committee member in the AI for Education 2019 Initiative, an AI Time Journal initiative that aims to identify and highlight the most beneficial and impactful applications of artificial intelligence technology in education.

In his recent interview with AI Time Journal, Campbell said, as of mid-2019, the company is completely focused on the R&D team based in Taipei, Taiwan.

"This is where our linguists and developers come together to solve a variety of problems. The company functions as a laboratory where we're always exploring and testing and solving hard problems."

He said Glossika's linguist team is made up primarily of academics with professional ties to the country's university system, which allows the company to regularly engage in semester-long projects.

"These projects cover specific disciplines such as syntax, semantics, lexicon, phonology, and phonetics. Knowledge of one or more foreign languages is nice to have, but we always hire for exceptional skills in these disciplines paired with computational skills first. This is where all of the AI happens," Campbell said.

CES 2021 TTA-VR Pavilion: https://pse.is/3bk9jr