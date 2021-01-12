CES 2021 DeCloak released a unique GDPR-compliant data aggregator for consumer behavior analysis

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There is now a better way for companies to study consumer behavior without violating personal privacy regulations. DeCloak Intelligences created PP-SIM that offers a differential privacy solution to protect individual's privacy while allowing data to be aggregated, analyzed and even sold without worrying about breaking privacy regulations.

The company's patent pending technology works with a broad range of AIoT devices such as medical, wearable, smart appliances, utility meters, among others. For example, medical data is extremely private and at the same time valuable for researchers to find cures. DeCloak's solution bridges the required data privacy for patients with need for data analyzability for researchers.

Data is the modern gold mine for companies

"Nowadays, we live in a world of Big Data. Every one of our interactions with the internet contributes even more data. Big data and analytics have become a great business opportunity. For instance, physiological signals are important for healthcare of older adults, and some valuable information can be dug out by analyzing these data," DeCloak founder and Co-President Justin Chueh said.

"The world is starting to realize the severity of weaponizing personal information. This prompts governments to implement ever stricter personal data protection regulations such as the GDPR. According to the survey of Forbes, the cost of GDPR compliance is about $7.8 billion for Fortune 500 companies and $1.1 billion for FTSE 350 companies."

Chueh said DeCloak uses proprietary hardware-embedded algorithms that can be used as an external dongle or an IC designed directly into a smartphone or another device. "From that point on the smartphone can be used in the same manner as always, except your online behavior is anonymous, he noted.

He explained that from an ISP perspective, the user behavior data can still be collected and it is no longer linked to a specific individual.

"It can be aggregated, analyzed and even sold without worry of breaking privacy regulations. The solution is GDPR compliant, works in real-time, and gives users full control. It also retains a much higher fidelity of the information for businesses to utilize."

IoT is now inside SIM cards

"Our algorithms can also be applied on large data collections, making it an ideal solution for industries where personal data security is of the utmost importance. Industries such as ISPs, Software as a Service, Healthcare and Insurance," Chueh said.

Chueh said there are several features of DeCloaks' PP-SIM. The first is that an add-on film to the main SIM card while the original SIM card function is preserved, and can seamlessly adapt to any device that takes a SIM card. Furthermore, PP-SIM has a higher level of security (over pure software solution) since every PP-SIM piece is unique during the manufacturing process and a FIPS 140-2 level 3 certificated hardware thin film. And it is both OS agnostic and fast processing. Lastly, the user controlled PP-SIM is attached on top of regular SIM cards and still allows IoT devices to communicate with the main SIM card beneath the PP-SIM.

"With the seamless combination of PP-SIM and SIM card, it opens up brand new opportunities for service providers to extend their services securely and conveniently while protecting user's privacy on the mobile devices," Chueh noted. This innovative application has won Decloak Intelligence the chance to be selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups to showcase at CES 2021.

CES 2021 TTA-VR Pavilion: https://pse.is/3beglh