CES 2021 Enter the world of AR/VR coding-free content creation with MAKAR

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind & Idea Fly Co., Ltd or Mifly is Taiwan's fast-growing, leading AR (Augmented Reality)/ VR (Virtual Reality) mobile application developer. Mifly makes it possible for everyone, even those without coding skills, to create AR/VR content. Their product, MAKAR, will be showcased at CES 2021 as part of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA).

Eliminating the gap to AR/VR for content creators

Mifly CEO Roger Lu said, while VR development platforms are proliferating worldwide, only a few are B2C platforms that support AR and VR applications simultaneously. This inspired Mifly to develop MAKAR, a platform capable of supporting AR and VR as well as MR content development.

Its leading solution, MAKAR, combines image recognition and tracking technology with cloud computing, machine learning, and data analysis to provide an intuitive and accessible AR and VR editing platform. With MAKAR, everybody can create AR and VR content in a few, easy steps. MAKAR is the only 100% coding-free integrated content creation solution that lets anybody create and share augmented and virtual reality experiences.

MAKAR is a self-made AR/VR platform designed to resolve development schedules that are high-cost, high-tech, and time consuming. Using image drag and drop, you can quickly create AR/VR mobile applications in just 10 minutes without any need to learn a programming language. The purpose of MAKAR is to allow everyone to freely edit and learn AR/VR/MR, no programming needed.

Four features unique to MAKAR

Rapid development "fast experience in 10 minutes": Simple editing and operation interface allows you to create AR/VR content within ten minutes. You can play with creative and unrestricted ideas. As long as the editor changes on the MAKAR platform, the mobile browser side of the APP will be updated in real time.

Low-cost "free development, on-demand purchase": MAKAR provides free a variety of AR/VR functional experience and is available for purchase based on user needs. Use the lowest cost version to create your own AR/VR.

Good to get started "short learning curve, suitable for all ages": If you are a student, developer, or dabbler, you can quickly learn to create and develop AR/VR using the MAKAR platform. With a wide range of teaching videos and resources, you can learn without worry and work together with creative people to stimulate creativity.

Applicable to various industries "Any industry can make connections quickly with Augmented and Virtual Reality": Quickly link to your industry, use AR/VR for a variety of advertising campaigns that provide fun and intuitive interactive content and make your industry more visible.

The MAKAR self-made AR/VR platform supports WIN7, WIN10, and OS X. The MAKAR APP supports mobile devices using Android 4.4 and above and iOS 8 and above, WebXR, Embedded SDK, EPSON BT-xxx AR glasses, and HTC Vive Focus.

MAKAR also features an innovative, modular editing tool for applications that combine user experiences. The innovative development AR/VR editing system offers a wide range of editing modes and immediately returns to the mobile device to display the results so that users quickly experience the interactive effects through the platform.

MAKAR is more than just a tool - It is a platform

With the MAKAR self-made AR/VR platform, users no longer need to rely on AR/VR developers for complicated operations, bringing consumers and enterprises ever-more-convenient service models.

Milfy COO Josh C.C. Kuo said that Mifly is also developing opportunities in the education-use AR/VR application segment, helping teachers and trainers use MAKAR to design their own AR/VR-based teaching materials.