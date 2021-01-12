CES 2021 RelaJet's innovative ReHearing AI set to transform the future of hearing aids

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RelaJet was co-founded by two brothers in Taiwan, Blue Chen and Jack Chen. As a hearing aid user, Blue Chen used observations of hearing aid user experiences and his deep engineering knowledge to build Otoadd, a product that uses innovative AI technology to enhance the audio quality and overall practicality of hearing assistance devices.

Hearing aid devices will become available over-the-counter (OTC) in the United States in 2021. RelaJet is looking to use this new window of opportunity to expand its market and to provide those suffering from mild to moderate hearing impairment with advanced hearing aid instruments.

RelaJet understands the limits of currently available hearing aid products. Traditional hearing aid products amplify all sound sources in the surrounding environment, including background noises and other distractions. General noise amplification often prevents the wearer from differentiating different voices and from locating the direction of specific sounds, which can put them in harm's way.

Beyond audio quality, battery life and price point are issues that currently frustrate the user experience. RelaJet is throwing its hat into the hearing-aid ring with Otoadd. Otoadd is designed with innovative AI technology, the RelaJet Speech Enhancement Engine offers 16 hours of battery life at a competitive price of $1,000 to $1,500 per set. This innovative product was selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups showcased at CES 2021.



Collaborating with industry giants, RelaJet proves its future potential.

RelaJet uses innovative software engineering with AI technology to identify and separate different speakers' voices through one microphone enabled with Edge Computing processors. The RelaJet Speech Enhancement Engine identifies and minimizes background noise in the output, allowing users to listen to separated voices clearly. Working with Qualcomm QCC 5141 and Microsoft Azure, the two devices are connected by FOTA updates to deliver Otoadd's powerful capabilities. Qualcomm QCC 5141 handles AI speech enhancement and hearing amplification functions, plays music, and handles phone calls with 16 hours of battery life. Microsoft Azure assists in operating both iOS and Android for hearing tests, remote calibrations, and model updates. RelaJet's Otoadd delivers a better hearing experience and improves quality of life in persons with impaired hearing.

From Taiwan to the world. RelaJet is taking on the $40 billion market.

RelaJet is currently distributing its products in Asia and is looking forward to expanding its market to all continents and especially in the US. RelaJet closely follows FDA regulatory changes, including the new OTC Hearing Aid Act, which is allowing hearing aids to be made available over the counter to improve public access and reduce prices.

RelaJet is looking at an enormous market demand of over 104 million sets of assistive wearables worth $40 billion annually. Potential users may be categorized into four categories: normal, mild (375 million people), moderate (100 million people), and severe (25 million people). RelaJet's Otoadd is aiming at users with mild and moderate hearing impairments who are more likely to seek an inexpensive OTC solution rather than a prescription device, which typically costs $2,000 to $10,000 per set.



The world deserves to hear better

RelaJet's innovation has caught the eye of world-class companies. In addition to the current program with TTA, RelaJet was chosen as the winner by Qualcomm at 2019 QITC with their partnership product, QCC 5141. Moreover, RelaJet's close relationship with Microsoft Azure has positively affected its cloud system construction efforts and global CSR marketing scheme. RelaJet and its ODM partners are working toward mass production capabilities, with a production-scale medical grade production line (ISO13485) and long-term connections with clients worldwide.

RelaJet believes in "More Hearing, More Future." By leveraging Blue Chen's personal hearing aid experience and knowledge and Jack Chen's investment law expertise, RelaJet is ready to "Help the World Hear Better."

