CES 2021 Sports tech company Jingletek develops the world's first Smart baseball

TAIPEI, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jingletek introduces STRIKE, the world's first smart baseball that is capable of providing coaches and athletes quantifiable data to analyze such as spin rate, rotational axis, velocity, trajectory, pop-time and location.

This next-generation product has made Jingletek being selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups to showcase at CES 2021.

Accomplished with the most advanced sensors

"With multiple precision sensors built in, it only takes for STRIKE to provide athletes quantifiable data to analyze for complete grasp of training conditions," said Jingletek Founder and CEO Ching Lun Lin.

STRIKE first made a debut in the market via successful funding from different crowdfunding platforms including Kickstarter (US) and Makuake (Japan), and Jingletek have fulfilled all the orders to these platforms.

"We are now moving to mass production, and we wish STRIKE 2.0 can support every coach with data which are hard to measure before, or help each player to record his own real-time condition," Lin said.

He said baseball is moving to the sports science area, where training in a scientific way is becoming more important. If you think Strike can be adding value to your training course, I would love to discuss it with you in further detail.

The next step of Moneyball, the movie.

Ball speed is one of the most important indicators for a pitcher. Many pitchers have been pursuing their highest speeds throughout their lives. In fact, not only the pitcher himself/herself, the scouts of the professional league also attach great importance to the speed of a pitcher.

In addition to the pitch speed, MLB has also begun to pay attention to the SPIN RATE in recent years. For example, the ball's spin rate will affect the degree of the air resistance (Magnus force) applied to the ball and the movement of the ball when it is flying into the strike zone. In this way, a good pitcher not only should be able to throw a high-speed fastball. How to control the phases of spin rate of each pitch is also a very important weapon to a pitcher.

Pitch types and pitch movements are the most sophisticated technique in baseball. Our STRIKE, the world's first smart baseball, captures all the tiny measurements naked to human eyes with multiple precision sensors, and helps pitchers attain optimal training results.

In the past, STRIKE 1.0 has collected information on more than 10,000 pitchers with more than 280,000 pitches collected. In order to serve the entire baseball team and other positions, STRIKE 2.0 provides new features, including Pop-time for catchers, STRIKE report system and slow-motion video provided for coaches, scouts ,and physical therapists. STRIKE 2.0 will not only serve pitchers but expand to the entire defensive team. Jingletek believes that baseball data will be more comprehensive and be used more efficiently in the future.

Follow the analytics of balls

Jingletek suggests that the balls can be used in different training scenarios. For pitchers, they can aim to look at speed, spin rate, rotation axis, trajectory, pitching time, exchange time, and posture film with a marker. For catchers and infielders, they could check out the spin rate, pop-time, exchange time and also the posture film with a marker.

The STRIKE baseball meets the Official Baseball Rules' requirements in the US, and features wireless charging, dedicated apps on both iOS and Android, and can measure up to 4000 rpm of spins.

