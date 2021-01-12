CES 2021 Taiwan startup Singular Wings Medical breaks the challenges of OSA diagnosis with AI

TAIPEI, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep apnea, also known as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), is a hidden issue in modern society that still awaits an effective cure. Research suggests that 30% of the global population have sleeping disorders. People with the condition face a 6 times higher risk of experiencing a wake-up stroke and an 11-times higher risk of traffic accidents, while bearing higher risks of coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, cerebrovascular disease, and other diseases. Above all, people with OSA increase social healthcare costs and burdens. However, 90% of OSA goes undiagnosed or untreated. In fact, the costs of treating OSA could be as much as $10 billion per year.

Traditional tests for OSA diagnosis have multiple disadvantages. Limited medical resources mean that there is typically a significantly long wait time to make an appointment for testing. The test requires the testee to wear multiple sensing devices with detection circuits in a hospital lab. These uncomfortable devices and the unfamiliar sleep environment could negatively affect quality of sleep and lead to inaccurate test results. In-hospital tests require not only space, time, and resources but also professional medical operators. All of these limitations have led to a low testing rate for OSA worldwide.

Building innovative wearable medical monitors with cutting edge technology and exclusive AI algorithms

To resolve the negative effects of OSA, Singular Wings took on the challenge of developing a simple approach to OSA diagnosis. This young startup developed an OSA diagnosis patch that is about the size of a Band-Aid. Instead of going to a hospital lab for a sophisticated "Sleep Multiple Physiological Examination," users are able to perform a self-examination at home using the diagnosis patch. Using the patch takes less time than the full lab testing process and allows the user to maintaining a normal sleeping routine, helping ensure the accuracy of test results. The device continuously monitors multiple vital signs, including heart rate, ECG, temperature, position, and breathing rate and pattern. Using data collected during sleep, the results pin-point abnormal breathing periods during sleep.

Singular Wings' core technology is a high-sensitivity physiological sign sensor, with circuit design and wiring optimized for minimal size and profile. A cloud algorithm platform provides software updates, does regular operation maintenance, and organizes the performance status to maintain monitoring quality. The collected data are sent to authorized mobile devices via Bluetooth connectivity, allowing wearer health conditions to be monitored in a timely manner. The wearable design affixes reliably to skin surfaces and is easily detached for recharge. The device complies with AASM standards and is NCC and FCC certified.

Foreseeing an even better solution in the era of 5G

Established in 2015, Singular Wings specializes in wearable health monitors. Their unique take on product development has received numerous international awards. The company continues to press the envelop of innovation, collaborating with Asia Pacific Telecom's "5G smart medical device" program to implement 5G data on their AI-wearable health monitor device – the BEATINFO heart disease recorder.

Taking part in the Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) program, Singular Wings was selected as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups showcased at CES 2021 and was honored with the Excellency Award for Mitigating COVID-19 at AABI 2020. Singular Wings continues to innovate in the realm of medical monitoring devices, making healthcare management more accessible and understandable for the public at large.

