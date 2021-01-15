CES 2021 Taiwanese Startup ACSI Gives New Technological Shine to Traditional Chinese Medical Treatments

TAIPEI, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese medicine has been receiving increased attention worldwide. These traditional therapeutic treatments are now being combined with modern technology and integrated into Western medicine. Acupuncture, for example, is being widely adopted and trusted by patients and doctors. However, more serious but rarer side effects of acupuncture have also been observed to occur, including collapsed lung (pneumothorax), which accounts for 1.5% of incidents. Thus, a more precise and safer method is being introduced by Advanced Control & System Integration Laboratory (ACSI) under the Handheld Automatic Acupuncture System (HAAS) project, according to Taiwan Tech Arena.



Technology Is No Longer Limited to Western Medicine

HAAS is a handheld, AI-enabled device that identifies acupoints and positioning using AI image recognition technology. This makes acupuncture significantly safer than before. In addition, HAAS automatically identifies suitable acupoints for different symptoms based on AI decision making and big data.

Furthermore, HAAS is equipped with different acupoint stimulation modules. The acupuncture module autonomously drops needles to stimulate acupoint positions and provide real-time acupuncture according to the user's symptoms. The physiotherapy module covers techniques such as moxibustion, the massage gun, and far infrared. This product not only provides more convenient, independent treatment and rapid health recovery effects to achieve personal health care assistance but also provides professional traditional Chinese medicine education assistive devices.

Using HAAS is simple and straightforward. First, after entering the symptoms or acupoints into the mobile app, the AI system confirms the user's requirements and identifies the acupoints automatically. Simply by operating the device in accordance with the HMI instructions on phone, HAAS will treat the body with AI-controlled acupoint stimulation.

Research results show that both patients and healthy individuals may experience enhanced self-immunity functions and improved symptoms (or even full recovery to health) after treatment with HAAS.

A Steadily Growing, Worldwide Market

The traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) market in China is growing steadily and is expected to reach $844 billion RMB (US$123 billion) in revenue by 2023.

In May 2019, the United Nations World Health Organization (WHO) included traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) in the Global Medical Outline of Diseases ICD for the first time. Since then, TCM has received growing attention in many Western countries, with an increasing number of researchers and clinicians devoting themselves to TCM research.

Innovative Cross-field Applications Are in the DNA of Startups

Advanced Control and System Integration (ACSI) Laboratory is a professional artificial intelligence vision solutions provider. ACSI has over 7 years of experience in the development of vision-based biomedical engineering, advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous cars, embedded system technologies, and proprietary high-performance mechatronics solutions. ACSI is dedicated to creating innovation value through the development of TCM-related and adjacent technologies and autonomous cars and by identifying the needs of emerging-market customers.

They have also developed many advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and vehicle dynamic controls, focusing on control algorithm development and deployment, including various methods based in nonlinear control theory, robust optimal control, predictive control, machine learning, artificial intelligence, reinforcement learning for vehicle dynamic control systems, adaptive cruise control systems, and adaptive collaborative vehicle control systems.

Its previous success in hardware has helped ACSI develop cross-field applications such as HAAS. This innovative and interesting product has been selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups showcased at CES 2021.

CES 2021 TTA – VR Pavilion：https://pse.is/39znlv