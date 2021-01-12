CES 2021 Taiwanese startup GloryKylin Develops Smart Water Valve for automation of agriculture, fishery and animal husbandry

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GloryKylin has developed a smart water valve for the automation of agriculture, fishery and animal husbandry.

"With the advancement of IoT technology and industrial transformation, the production of agriculture, fishery and animal husbandry no longer relies on manpower and machinery, but develops toward automation."

The company said through the introduction of the smart system, all conditions can be controlled in real time. "It is hoped that both household and agricultural, fishery and animal husbandry industries can create high efficiency, low energy consumption, and eliminate the problems encountered by various industries at once."

From a simple idea to a sophisticated product

Smart water valve/The touch panel design allows the water valve to be adjusted at any angle within 0-90 degrees. First, reducing the waste of raw materials. Second, remote control of the app to achieve the integration of software and hardware, automatically controlling and warning in real-time, reducing labor costs and managing automatically anytime, anywhere. Third, exclusive dual-bracket innovative design can improve stability when starting and prolong service life and safety. Fourth, easy installation can be suitable for a variety of PVC pipe diameters, no need to dismantle and modify the original water pipe during installation.

Smart Valve WP-02SF (The second generation of smart water valve) features high-end appearance and stable double brackets, 0-90 angle, free flow range adjustment, a powerful motor for 30-60 kg.cm, touch panel design, smart hub/APP with multiple modes, and smart connection for automation. The smart valve has a wide range of applications from household to agriculture and animal husbandry.

Making your home smarter than ever

In response to the trend of the times and the extension of self-brand value, GloryKylin developed the smart home system, using the latest generation of Z-Wave 700Sip, with a wider detection range, voltage stabilization and throttling, power-saving and low energy consumption, S2 advanced encryption to make the Internet more secure.

Smart Hub ZJ100 features different modes for home automation, which can be used with AigaSmart APP. It provides equipment linkage, timing function, remote control, voice control and monitoring security.

Glorykylin also created Smart Switch WP-115N-1K and Smart Socket WP-120CZ in developing loT. "We hope everyone is able to enjoy a interactive and intelligent living by controlling the smart phone which you grab in your hand. Based on wireless streaming transmission, Glorykin orients on business conference, classroom and household life."

Smarter ways to blend into an IoT life

Glorykylin was founded in 2015. Wireless audio and video transmission is our main technique, focusing on home entertainment, business meeting, and education. How to increase home-life convenience, improve business efficiency, and popularize mobile-learning education is our main value, and we extend our brand by this core.

At the beginning of the company's establishment, the company's brand philosophy is ""Innovative R&D, Customer Service"". It combines technology and customer needs to develop products that are most suitable for modern society, and is committed to establishing a good customer service system to directly cater to customer needs and timely respond to their questions. So that every product exported to the client can have good quality of use and perfect after-sales service.

For their distinguished performance, Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) has selected Glorykin as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups to showcase at CES 2021.

CES 2021 TTA-VR Pavilion: https://pse.is/3ajkuq