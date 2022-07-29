CES 2022: KaiKuTeK reveals world's first single system-on-chip contactless 3D gesture recognition system

New contactless gesture recognition system by KaiKuTek to fundamentally change the way we interact with the world

TAIPEI, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A wholly-owned subsidiary of JMicron Technology Crop. ( https://www.jmicron.com/ ), Taiwanese startup, KaiKuTeK Inc. ( https://www.kaikutek.com ), is revolutionizing a post-pandemic world with a game-changing innovation that meets the needs of a low-touch economy. KaiKuTeK has unveiled the world's first contactless gesture recognition system at CES 2022.

Dubbed K60168, KaiKuTeK's approaches for human-machine interaction promises a cost-effective, intuitive, and versatile solution to be used in various devices that require physical human interaction.

Compared to traditional human-machine interface systems that utilize physical buttons and touch sensors, K60168 reduces the need for physical interaction for convenience and an improved user experience.

K60168 is a system-on-chip (SoC) solution integrating 60 GHz millimeter-wave radar, antennas, and artificial intelligence accelerators. Key advantages of using millimeter-wave radar technology for gesture recognition include quick response time and higher recognition accuracy.

Revolutionizing human-machine interaction

KaiKuTeK's innovative solution is an industry first. It achieves top-tier functionality for device manufacturers through an advanced AiP (antenna-in-package) design with fewer external BOM (bill of materials).

The K60168's dedicated radar DSP and custom AI accelerator touts high resolutions, low power consumption, low production cost, and smaller form-factor, which is especially crucial for compact end products.

The unique solution of KaiKuTeK promises many real-world consumer product applications, including smart watch, AR glass, smart home, and more — directly impacting and benefiting consumers' lives no matter where they are around the world.

S. Tony Lin, Vice Present of Sales and Marketing of KaiKuTek, said: "This innovative solution will make the future more reality. The K60168 will, for the first time, enables a new world of AI-enabled machine user interaction applicable to any field, from gaming to automotive, avionics or the home.

We believe we are initiating millimetre-wave gesture recognition solutions and look forward to working with industry partners to unveil more dynamic, life-changing solutions beyond CES 2022."

K60168 abilities:

Provide users with a more intuitive, convenient, and innovative experience; Reduce risks of contact and transmission of pathogens such as COVID -19, and Reduce operational difficulties caused by traditional human-machine interfaces (e.g. physical buttons) ; Fast function switching for devices used in the metaverse (such as VR/AR gloves).

KaiKuTeK has collaborated with industry partners in the design-win stage, such as KYM, WLINK, and GreenIdeas, to develop K60168-enabled consumer products.

KaiKuTeK's exhibition at CES 2022 demonstrated the functionality of K60168 in several end-products. Including wearables like headsets and TWS (True Wireless Stereo) and AIoT devices (artificial intelligence of things) such as a smart light bar and a smart parking meter system, among others.

K60168 reached mass production in Q42020 — a testament to strong market demand.

KaiKuTek has showcased their solution at the TTA Pavilion at Booth 61423 and 61837 in Sands — Hall G, Eureka Park, Las Vegas Convention Center.