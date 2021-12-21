[CES 2022] MicroEJ’s Open Virtual Container Technology Platform Becomes Defacto Standard For Industrial & Consumer Electronics Design, Powering The IoT Revolution From SmartWatches To Micro-Satellites!

The Android Alternative For IoT [or] Similar To Android’s “Write Once, Deploy Anywhere” For The IoT World



100+ Million MicroEJ-powered Smart Edge Devices Sold

Support For All Major ARM Chips (MediaTek, NXP, Qualcomm, Sony, ST…)

BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MICROEJ VEE is a software container technology, similar to Android, but designed for low-cost and low-power chips used in IoT edge wireless devices from small Cloud-connected sensors to smartwatches to satellites! MICROEJ VEE’s standard virtual containers cuts in half the design and time-to-market of industrial and consumer electronics, and supports all the major ARM chip providers including MediaTek, NXP, Qualcomm, Sony, ST Microelectronics and more!

“There are now more than 100 billion electronic objects produced per year worldwide, or nearly 10 devices per person and per year,” says Fred Rivard, CEO of MicroEJ. “To help with this IoT deluge, manufacturers around the world have chosen MicroEJ’s virtual technology as the alternative to Android Things for their everyday electronic objects, whether they are connected or not.”

Quick Facts about MicroEJ (pronounced ‘micro-edge’):

More than 100 million MICROEJ VEE virtual containers sold;

Global presence with 8 offices worldwide: USA, France, Japan, South Korea, China, Romania, Germany, Brazil;

More than $ 40 million invested in research and development;

Opens the IoT revolution to the world’s 35 million software developers with support of all the major computer programming languages including Java, JavaScript, C, Kotlin...

"MicroEJ brings the concept of cloud-native virtual software containers, popularized by VMware and Google’s Android, to the world of IoT, from Smart Homes to Home Appliances, Connected Watches, Energy and Utilities, Industry 4.0, 5G, Robotics & Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare, Medical Devices and even Micro-Satellites," explains Jeb Su, Principal Analyst at Atherton Research. "Virtual containers are a revolution for IoT that will significantly accelerates the time-to-market of industrial and consumer electronics, lower their power consumption and price points, as well as mitigate the impact of future chip shortages."

MICROEJ ECOSYSTEM

MicroEJ is recognized by major electronics manufacturers for its solution that facilitates the design of electronic products, reduces the costs of their development and production while reducing the complexity of software embedded in electronic systems.

The company also helps to:

Strengthen the processor supply chain: MICROEJ VEE enables manufacturers to maintain their market presence by diversifying their electronic component suppliers. The additional costs associated with managing multiple suppliers are more than offset by reduced risk exposure, predictable revenue streams and productivity gains. For more information, check our white paper "Chip Shortage Mitigation".



Implementing eco-design: energy consumption is at the heart of MicroEJ's technological innovation and enables manufacturers to change their way of thinking about the design of electronic products. MicroEJ contributes to this effort by enabling products to use less expensive electronics with lower power consumption. For example, it is possible to gain up to several weeks of additional battery-life on a connected watch. For more information, watch our webinar with our partner NXP.



React to changing trends: In the consumer electronics market, for example, the MICROEJ VEE application container enables products to be designed up to 3 times faster, accelerating significantly the time-to-market. MICROEJ VEE also simplifies dynamic upgrades of new features on products already deployed to meet new user needs.



Bringing together a large community of developers: MicroEJ supports several programming languages such as C, Java language, JavaScript, and soon Kotlin. This helps stimulate the contribution of more than 35 million computer scientists around the world with the most open and standard development environments on the market. For more information, see our press release.



WHAT’S NEXT FOR MICROEJ:

Keep our exponential growth and become the leading supplier of software application containers for electronic devices, especially connected and wireless products.

and for electronic devices, especially connected and wireless products. In 2023, launch of an ultra-optimized hardware chip version of the software virtual container : a VPC (Virtualization Processing Core). For more information, see our press release.

: a VPC (Virtualization Processing Core). For more information, see our press release. In 2026, exceed one billion MICROEJ VEE sold!



THE TECHNOLOGY THAT REVOLUTIONIZES THE ELECTRONIC DESIGN OF CONNECTED PRODUCTS: MICROEJ VEE

In order to accelerate the development of smart devices and to democratize the programming and electronic design of such products, MicroEJ uses containerization technology. It allows users to create an efficient and reliable process by parallelizing the software and hardware development.

The software application container is a widely used technology that allows for the creation and execution of a software component for a multitude of divergent electronic systems. The development of a device involves a complex organization of different roles that must be organized efficiently. The containers standardize the various roles and enable the reuse of existing software and hardware components for faster time-to-market. This process is similar to a fast assembly of existing components, sometimes slightly modified.





INTRODUCTION TO FRED RIVARD, CEO

After receiving his PhD in Computing, Fred RIVARD went to North America to become part of the IBM core team that led to the creation of the software container technologies for PCs. After completing his MBA, Fred founded MicroEJ with the mission to democratize software container for the embedded world. “Since the creation of MicroEJ, I am proud to see our growing business made possible thanks to faithful partners and awesome employees based around the world, contributing to our customers successes at creating useful electronic devices which is extremely rewarding for the teams. It materializes our commitment to a better world, where technology contributes to solve everyday issues and tasks," says Fred RIVARD

MICROEJ, THE TRUSTED PARTNER THAT INTEGRATES ACROSS ALL MARKETS

Today, more than 120 companies use MicroEJ technology and its application container MICROEJ VEE. The main objective is to increase the efficiency of the "idea-design-production-maintenance" chain in order to respond as quickly as possible to customer needs and maintain a competitive advantage.

“Nowadays, things are moving so quickly. IoT is moving, use cases are changing. Imagine if we could have a way to go faster, and develop applications on top of that real time (printing engine) and keep them separated, keep them managed, so that we are delivering real time. Our partnership with MicroEJ allowed us to solve that problem.”

Victor Salmons, Vice President, New Product Development, ZEBRA Specialty Printing Groupe

“We are especially proud to be working with MicroEJ to accelerate the integration of the Enki ecosystem. The realization of a universal cloud protocol allows our partners to independently integrate their products with the Enki cloud and benefit from easy-to-use software tools to accelerate their software development. This realization translates into a significant increase in Enki-compatible connected devices and a better user experience for our customers.”

Pierre-Yes Hadengue, CEO at Enki Leroy Merlin

“We chose MicroEJ to save time. It is a flexible, reliable and secure solution which we are very satisfied with. We didn’t have any return of this product. This is something very important for us since the quality attests to our brand image.”

Christophe TEILLOT – Senior Software Engineer at Hager

“With its incredible growth, the small electronics industry is increasingly looking for both low consuming GUI combined with impressive performance on a very low footprint. When NXP had chosen our Vivante GCNanoLite-V IP to build their next gen i.MX-RT MCU, MICROEJ VEE was the obvious natural one-device platform, as our combined technologies follow the same cost-oriented logic and address the same markets.”

Jarmon David, Sr. VP Worldwide Sales and Business Development at Verisilicon

WE ARE BACK!

From January 5 to 8, 2022, MicroEJ will be present at CES 2022 (Venetian Expo, Hall A-D, booth 52529) as well as at CES Unveiled on January 3rd. We look forward to seeing you there and presenting live MicroEJ’s vision and future technologies and platforms.

About MicroEJ:

MicroEJ is bringing container virtualization to IoT and embedded devices. We are focused on providing device manufacturers with secure application containers in markets where software applications require high performance, compact size, energy efficiency, and cost-effective development.

With over 100 million products sold, all the leading global manufacturers have chosen MicroEJ to design their electronic devices for a large variety of industries, including smart home, wearables, healthcare, industrial automation, retail, telecommunications, smart city, building automation, transportation, etc.

