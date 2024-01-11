CES 2024 Highlight: Leading Water Purification Technology Shines from Chinese Brand ANGEL

ANGEL, a Chinese expert in high-end water purifiers, unveiled state-of-the-art water purification technology and versatile water solutions during the CES event.

From January 9 to 12, CES 2024 unfolded at the renowned Las Vegas Convention Center. ANGEL, an expert in high-end water purifiers from China, showcased cutting-edge water purification technology and multi-scenario water solutions at the event, exhibiting its high-end home and commercial water filtration products along with pioneering research achievements.

On the inaugural day of the show, ANGEL's Space Master Whole House Water Solution made its global debut, creating the world's smallest whole house water purification system and obtaining world record certification. ANGEL's Space Master Whole House Water Solution achieves highly integrated functionality for whole house water purification and high-efficiency water softening, overcoming the constraints of traditional whole house water purification installation space. The product delivers a convenient and healthy lifestyle for users worldwide. This drew in numerous international exhibitors and media interest, sparking curiosity and reshaping public understanding of whole house water purification technology.

Established in 1987, ANGEL has been dedicated to water purification for 36 years. With over 900 patents and certifications from eight globally reputable institutions, ANGEL has garnered international recognition, including the Gold Medal at the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva and the Gold Award of Asia International Innovative Invention Exhibition. ANGEL is committed to being the global front-runner in water purification solutions, with products sold in 65 countries worldwide, offering consumers a safe, healthy, and stylish lifestyle through purified drinking water.

