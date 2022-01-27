CEVA Logistics becomes Team Partner of Scuderia Ferrari and logistics provider for Ferrari racing activities

CEVA Logistics, part of the CMA CGM Group, to be Team Partner of Scuderia Ferrari under multi-year agreement

As Official Logistics Partner, CEVA will provide support services for Scuderia Ferrari, Ferrari Challenge and other GT race series

Scuderia Ferrari, CEVA share commitment for Net zero carbon in Formula 1

MARSEILLE, France, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA Logistics, part of the CMA CGM Group, announced today a new global, multi-year partnership with Ferrari to support its racing activities as Official Logistics Partner. CEVA will also serve as a Team Partner of Scuderia Ferrari, the most successful team ever in Formula 1.



The 2021 car of Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was present at the CEVA Logistics site in Somaglia, Italy, on Thursday, Jan. 20, fitted with the sponsor logos for the 2022 season. Scuderia Ferrari’s 2022 single seater will be unveiled on Feb. 17.

CEVA Logistics will provide all logistics support services for the Scuderia Ferrari cars and equipment for Grand Prix events, as well as for the GT racing series and other Ferrari Challenge events.

Team Partner agreement unites racing, logistics leaders

As a Team Partner of Scuderia Ferrari, CEVA Logistics will have its logo featured on the new 2022 Scuderia Ferrari single seater, as well as on team trucks and driver and pit crew equipment and apparel. Scuderia Ferrari's new 2022 F1 car is set to be unveiled on Feb. 17. In addition to the brand exposure from the Formula 1 series, CEVA Logistics will be visible in other series, including GT racing.

The Scuderia Ferrari team has been participating in all Formula 1 world championships since 1950 and holds the record for the most Grand Prix victories, having won 239 races and 16 World Constructors' Championships. CEVA Logistics continues to expand its global leadership as part of its plan to become one of the Top 5 logistics players in the world.

Formula 1 events regularly receive television viewership in the hundreds of millions each year. In addition, according to Nielsen Sports, the global racing series is expected to reach one billion interested people in 2022, growing by 20 percent (73 million) last year in 10 of the motorsport series' key markets, which were Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

CEVA deploys global logistics capabilities for Scuderia Ferrari

Ferrari has chosen CEVA Logistics and its leading global network to ensure road and sea shipments for its cars and equipment to race sites around the world. The Official Logistics Partner agreement covers both F1 and GT racing series. In addition, CEVA will support car and equipment shipments to Scuderia Ferrari event destinations, as well as manage spare parts shipments in Europe and the global distribution of retail material. The 2022 Formula 1 world championship includes 23 global events beginning on March 18 in Bahrain and ending on Nov. 20 in Abu Dhabi.

Both companies racing toward decarbonization

Under the leadership of the CMA CGM Group, its parent company, CEVA Logistics is strongly committed to the protection of the environment. The CMA CGM Group has committed to become Net zero carbon by 2050. As part of its efforts towards decarbonization, CEVA currently offers customers alternative fuel options including biofuel, LNG and biomethane in ocean cargo, sustainable aviation fuels for air cargo, and biofuels or even electric vehicles for ground transport. Those initiatives echo Formula 1's trajectory towards sustainability. Since 2014, Formula 1 cars have been powered by hybrid engines. Starting this year, Scuderia Ferrari's F1 engines will be powered by a 10 percent-ethanol fuel. By 2026, the race cars will be using biofuels, and by 2030, Formula 1 aims to be Net zero carbon.

Mathieu Friedberg, CEO, CEVA Logistics, said: "The logistics industry is experiencing rapid change through the adoption of new technologies and so is Formula 1. With the next era of racing coming in 2022, we look forward to working alongside Scuderia Ferrari in showcasing these advancements in logistics and racing. The Scuderia Ferrari team wants to top the podium by navigating each course with agility and efficiency. At CEVA Logistics, our course is the world, and we want to navigate it every day for our customers with the same agility and efficiency."

Mattia Binotto, General Manager and Team principal, Scuderia Ferrari, added: "We are pleased to welcome CEVA Logistics as a new Team Partner to the Scuderia, a company with which we share the fundamental values of excellence, commitment, innovation and passion. In the world of motor racing, efficiency and organization are essential in order to achieve one's goals in every area and logistics play a vital role in our daily activity, both at the track and in Maranello. With CEVA Logistics, we can count on a company that not only operates at the highest level in its sphere of activity, but is also particularly mindful of supporting us in achieving an objective that is key for Ferrari and Formula 1, namely becoming carbon neutral by 2030."

About CEVA Logistics

CEVA Logistics, a world leader in third-party logistics, provides and operates transportation and supply-chain solutions for large- or medium-size national and global companies. CEVA Logistics offers a broad range of services in both Contract Logistics and Freight Management thanks to its approximately 78,000 employees and 1,000 facilities in more than 160 countries. CEVA Logistics' experienced specialists focus on seamlessly designing end-to-end customized solutions to meet the complex and rapidly evolving supply chain needs, whatever the business sector. CEVA Logistics is part of the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics.

