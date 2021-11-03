CEVA Logistics first to receive new IATA CEIV Lithium Battery certification after pilot, development program

- IATA's latest Center of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) certification provides confidence for lithium battery shippers

- CEVA expands battery logistics solutions after using long-term automotive and technology experience to support development of new IATA CEIV Lithium Battery program

- CEVA facilities in Amsterdam, Hong Kong first to receive CEIV certification

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today at the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) annual World Cargo Symposium (WCS) in Dublin, Ireland, CEVA Logistics is the world's first company to receive IATA's new CEIV Lithium Battery certification after teaming with IATA to support the development of the new certification program. CEVA's Amsterdam and Hong Kong air freight stations are now CEIV certified in the handling of lithium batteries.



First IATA CEIV Li-Battery Certificate to CEVA

The certification confirms each facility's ability to properly handle and store lithium batteries, as well as validates the necessary training and expertise of on-site employees. CEVA Logistics has plans to extend its certifications beyond Amsterdam and Hong Kong, with additional certified locations expected in Asia, Europe and the Americas. The company is committed to providing its customers with peace of mind through a completely certified network delivering air cargo services under its CEVA Batteries Solutions.

Long-time experience in battery transport

CEVA has significant experience in transporting all types and sizes of batteries for customers in automotive, technology, healthcare, industrial and consumer & retail industries. In the automotive market, CEVA's expertise in new electric vehicles (NEV) batteries includes working with 14 of the 15 largest global automotive original equipment manufacturers.

With the new CEIV certification, CEVA is further demonstrating its regulatory and compliance expertise in transporting potentially dangerous goods through its CEVA Batteries Solutions. While the certification boosts CEVA's air freight credentials for transporting lithium batteries, CEVA is able to support customers all along the battery lifecycle through a combination of contract logistics and freight management services in air, ground or ocean transport. CEVA Batteries Solutions are compliant, tailored, end-to-end global and local logistics services, ensuring the integrity of customers' battery shipments.

CEVA supports IATA industry knowledge sharing

Peter Penseel, COO of air freight for CEVA Logistics, is serving as a panelist during a WCS plenary session today to discuss the challenges and opportunities for transformation in the air cargo business. The WCS is the largest and most prestigious annual event of its kind and the only one to bring together key stakeholders from the entire air cargo supply chain.

CEIV Lithium Battery is the fourth CEIV program from IATA and the first CEIV certification received by CEVA Logistics. IATA's CEIV program portfolio includes three other specific certifications: CEIV Pharma, CEIV Live Animals and CEIV Fresh. More than 300 companies across the logistics and supply chain industry have received certification under one of the programs.

Says Penseel: "Our automotive, healthcare and technology customers appreciate our ability to seamlessly deliver responsive logistics solutions no matter the destination or cargo type, like lithium batteries. Our experience in transporting a wide range of batteries made us an ideal partner with IATA in piloting their new CEIV certification. IATA continues to lead the way in providing standards, regulations and guidelines to improve overall quality and safety in the air transport industry. This new certification gives customers even more confidence in our ability to safely and reliably transport their lithium batteries."

Says Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General, "Congratulations to CEVA for becoming the first logistics company to achieve CEIV Lithium Battery certification in their Amsterdam and Hong Kong hubs. As a pioneer in the CEIV Lithium Battery program their customers will appreciate their dedication to safely handling their shipments and the industry will benefit from the quality benchmark that they are helping to set."

About CEVA Logistics

CEVA Logistics, a world leader in third-party logistics, provides and operates transportation and supply-chain solutions for large- or medium-size national and global companies. CEVA Logistics offers a broad range of services in both Contract Logistics and Freight Management thanks to its approximately 78,000 employees and 1,000 facilities in more than 160 countries. CEVA Logistics' experienced specialists focus on seamlessly designing end-to-end customized solutions to meet the complex and rapidly evolving supply chain needs, whatever the business sector. CEVA Logistics is part of the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics.

For more information, please visit

www.cevalogistics.com

