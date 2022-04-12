CGI certified as a Great Place to Work(R) in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work in the Philippines by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The distinction recognizes CGI's commitment to building a workplace that fosters an ownership culture, equal opportunities for advancement and inclusive engagement practices.

The Great Place to Work® Certification is a coveted 'Employer-of-Choice' recognition. The assessment is based on the Great Place to Work® Model© which evaluates an organization's culture and people practices based on the Trust Index™ and Culture Audit™. The anonymous assessment gathers employee feedback on five key dimensions, including Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie.

"We are incredibly proud and honored that we have been Great Place to Work-Certified™. Receiving this certification is a testament to our professionals' hard work, trust, and pride in CGI. This badge reflects our values and company culture, reaffirming that CGI in the Philippines is genuinely a great place to work for all." said Jill De Jesus, Vice President and Business Unit Leader in the Philippines.

In the Philippines, CGI employs more than 1,400 professionals providing IT and business process services to clients around the globe.

About Great Place to Work® Institute

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.ph

In the Philippines, the institute partners with more than 1000 organizations to help them build High-Trust, High- Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs are part of the great committed to the vision of building a better world by helping organizations become Great Places to Work For AllTM – including every Filipino.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 80,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is $12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com

