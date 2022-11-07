CGS-CIMB Securities Welcomes Chinese Fund Houses with Assets Under Management of approximately RMB 8.1 Trillion to Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand

THAILAND, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CGS-CIMB Securities International Pte. Ltd. ("CGS-CIMB") recently hosted five Chinese fund houses with total Assets Under Management ("AUM") of approximately RMB 8.1 trillion to our Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand offices.

The twelve delegates included representatives from Fullgoal Asset Management (HK) Limited., Bosera Asset Management (International) Co., China Universal Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited., and CSOP Asset Management Limited.

The Chinese delegation promoted China – ASEAN relations and connectivity. It also provided the Chinese fund houses with a plethora of diverse investment options in multiple asset classes, as we build CGS-CIMB's vision to become Asia's leading and trusted financial services group.



Parties from CGS-CIMB, China Galaxy International, and Chinese fund managers congregating at SET for collaborative discussions.

