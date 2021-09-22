CGTN: CMG's 2021 Mid-Autumn Festival Gala combines modernity and tradition

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month, which this year is September 21. China Media Group's (CMG) 2021 Mid-Autumn Festival Gala was broadcast overseas for the first time on Tuesday night, starting at 8:00 p.m. (BJT).

The audiovisual feast was held at Xingyue Lake Wetland Park in Xichang, capital of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan Province. The location was picked to pay tribute to those who have contributed to China's aerospace industry as the city is also home to the Xichang Satellite Launch Center.

The event also showcased the culture and customs of China's Yi ethnic people.

A "China-chic-style" music band, Zide Guqin Studio – which has become a hit on Chinese social media for playing traditional Chinese musical instruments in a new way – performed the classic song "Wishing We Last Forever" with actors Liu Shishi and Jing Boran. Celebrated Peking Opera performers Wang Peiyu and Zheng Qiyuan sang "Great Beauty" together as part of the celebration.

As the gala progressed, the audience was treated to a combination of pop music and traditional Chinese culture, including a symphony in the style of the Yi ethnic people. Viewers from all around the world were shown the beautiful natural scenery of Liangshan and the cultural landscape of the Yi ethnic people, whose folk songs are passed down through generations and reflect both the old and new Yi spirit.

CMG hosts Kang Hui, Sa Beining and others also brought a wonderful performance titled "The Ordinary Road."

Besides the singers and actors, the gala also invited some special guests. Among them are the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games women's quadruple sculls rowing champions Chen Yunxia, Zhang Ling, Lv Yang, and Cui Xiaotong and 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics speed skating champion Zhang Hong, who sang "Running to You with All My Heart."

Chen Yunxia, Zhang Ling, Lyu Yang, and Cui Xiaotong won the gold medal in the rowing women's quadruple sculls final on July 28, 2021, paddling their way to victory with 6:05.13 ahead of Team Poland (6:11.36) and Team Australia (6:12.08), who finished second and third, respectively, at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo Bay.

The appearance of The Chinese Olympic athletes reminded people of the day they won the gold medal, taking the atmosphere of the evening party to new heights. The presence of 2014 Winter Olympics speed skating champion Zhang Hong also reminded people that the 2022 Winter Olympics is just around the corner.

As the evening drew to a close, Zhou Shen, a Chinese singer with a beautiful voice, serenaded the audience. Zhou is best known for his song "Big Fish." The song has been covered many times by singers at home and abroad. In CMG's Music Voyage program, which launched earlier this year, British singer Katie Sky, known for her hit song "Monsters," sent her greetings to Chinese music lovers virtually and shared her cover of Zhou Shen's "Big Fish" during the music festival.

Xichang has always been an important base of China's space industry. With the successful mission of Shenzhou-12, China's space industry has opened a new chapter. During the gala, the three Chinese astronauts, or taikonauts, Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo, also sent their blessing to the audience through video.

Zhou sang a song about space and the stars, paying tribute to industry heroes.

The gala, themed on reunion, technology, Chinese elements and culture, ended with creative song and dance performances. Advanced technologies, such as augmented reality, were used to create an immersive experience for viewers. Meanwhile, virtual reality and artificial intelligence were employed to bring a visual feast to the audience.

