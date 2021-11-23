Chai Keng Wai recognized with Outstanding Leaders in Asia award

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chai Keng Wai, CEO of Agile International, was recognized with the Outstanding Leaders in Asia award at the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards (ACES) 2021, organized by MORS Group. The award recognized Chai's ongoing efforts and commitment to outstanding leadership as well as Agile International's innovation, growth and comprehensive understanding of the local market during its localization.



Chai Keng Wai, Chief Executive Officer, Agile Real Estate Development

Chai, a native of Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, currently serves as the head of Agile International, the overseas office of Agile Property, one of the largest and most successful property developers in China. Under Chai's leadership, Agile International successfully launched 5 projects overseas since its establishment in 2015, including three projects in Malaysia, one in Cambodia, and one in the Unites States, and has been ranked as one of the best developers in the high-end property development segment in Malaysia.

Agile Mont Kiara, an exclusive high-end freehold development with low density, is located at one of the most prestigious addresses in Mont Kiara, Kuala Lumpur, featuring 813 units on a 10.16 acres' development land.

Agile Bukit Bintang, a joint venture development between Agile Property and Tropicana Corporation Berhad, is nestled in the Golden Triangle of Kuala Lumpur, surrounded by city vibes with urban convenience.

Towering at 64 storeys, Agile Embassy Garden stands tall with prestige at the Embassy Row with breathtaking beauty of stunning, unblocked view of Kuala Lumpur city.

Located in the CBD of Phnom Penh, Agile Sky Residence is situated at Monivong Boulevard, the most sought-after prime residential in Cambodia.

Located in San Francisco, California, 88 Arkansas is designed to fuse the best aspects of San Francisco with creative vibe, great access to tech companies and freeways.

With the inspiration of the ACES Awards, Chai is devoted to making Agile International one of the best Chinese real estate developers across Southeast Asia.

About Agile

Founded in 1992, Agile is an integrated conglomerate specialized in property development with extensive presence in diversified range of businesses.

In its 29 years of development, Agile has evolved into a conglomerate with major businesses including Property, A-Living, Environmental Protection, Agile City and Capital, with total assets above RMB 330 billion by 30 June 2021. Agile has established presence in over 200 cities home and abroad, with over 83,000 staff members.

