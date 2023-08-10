Chain link fence industry invites design entries for Les Grube Memorial Design Award 2023

The Chain Link Fence Manufacturers Institute (CLFMI) is calling for submissions for the 2023 Les Grube Memorial Design Award. Architects and contractors can submit innovative chain link projects by November 1st to win cash awards and gain national and international promotion.

The Chain Link Fence Manufacturers Institute invites architects and contractors to submit their innovative chain link projects for consideration for the 2023 Les Grube Memorial Design Award.



"The Les Grube Memorial Design Award celebrates the creative versatility of chain link,” said CLFMI spokesperson Mark Levin. "We look forward to celebrating groundbreaking designs and installations that elevate the future of chain link design.”

Architects and contractors are encouraged to submit applications by Nov. 1 online at https://chainlinkinfo.org/clfmi-award-programs/. The winning architect and contractor each receive specially designed plaques and cash awards of $2,500 for the designing architect and $1,000 for the installing contractor.

The winner will also get a free national and international promotion via online news channels like Google News and our social media channels. These exposures will boost their online ranking and visibility.



The fence industry award program was named in honor of CLFMI's Past President, Les Grube, who launched the award program in 1984 to recognize the industry's connection to innovation and design. The CLFMI and the Les Grube family jointly fund the program.





Over the years, the award has recognized public art installations and innovative infrastructure projects. The most recent award recognized the work of Buster Simpson, a nationally recognized public artist, for the Wickiup Encampment Project in San Antonio’s Pearsall Park. Named and designed to honor the historic shelters used by Indigenous people of the area, the brightly colored shade structures also received a national award for Best Public Art Project from the Americans for the Arts. Read more about past winners.

The Chain Link Fence Manufacturers Institute is an organization of manufacturers, engineers, suppliers, and other industry stakeholders. The organization is dedicated to fostering innovation and excellence in fence architecture, and members work together to improve chain link fencing systems' safety, quality, and availability.

About Us: CLFMI members are from the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. For information on chain link fence products, services, or technical assistance, visit the CLFMI website at www.chainlinkinfo.org.

