Chain Link Fence Manufacturers Institute Les Grube Memorial Design Award Applications Open For 2022-2023

—

The Chain Link Fence Manufacturers Institute (CLFMI) is now accepting applications for its 2022-2023 Les Grube Memorial Design Award. This award program recognizes innovative design and installation of chain link fencing materials that highlight the versatility and functionality of today's chain link fencing products. Award winners receive a uniquely designed plaque and cash awards of $2,500 to the designing architect and $1,000 to the installing contractor.

The 2021-22 Les Grube Memorial Design Award was presented to Buster Simpson, LLC, Yakima, WA, for their design and installation of the Wickiup Encampment Project, a shade structure along a public walking trail in San Antonio's Pearsall Park. The first award went to Pritzker Award-winning architect Frank Gehry for his design of the Sign at Santa Monica Place. Over the years, the award has been given to projects as diverse as the “living” façade of an airport facility to the design of a “slam dancing” nightclub in Tijuana.

The fence industry award program was named in honor of CLFMI Past President Les Grube, who launched the award program in 1984 to recognize the industry's connection to innovation and design. The program is jointly funded by the CLFMI and the Les Grube family. Architects and contractors are encouraged to submit applications by Nov. 1 online at https://chainlinkinfo.org/clfmi-award-programs/.

To qualify for the Les Grube Memorial Design Award, the nominated project must:

● Employ innovative chain link fence materials (fabric, framework, and gates) on a commercial or industrial project.

● Be conceived by a professional architectural or engineering firm, and

● Be installed by a professional fence contractor.

About Us: The Chain Link Fence Manufacturers Institute is an organization of manufacturers, engineers, suppliers, and other industry stakeholders. They work together to improve chain link fencing systems for safety, quality, and availability. CLFMI members are from the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. For information on chain link fence products, services, or technical assistance, visit the CLFMI website at www.chainlinkinfo.org or contact Mark Levin at 301-596-2583 or via email at info@chainlinkinfo.org.

Contact Info:

Name: Jocelyn Wing

Email: Send Email

Organization: Optimize Media Marketing

Address: 1150 W 11th Ave., Eugene, Oregon 97402

Phone: 541-579-3096

Website: https://optimizemediamarketing.com



Release ID: 89079090

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.