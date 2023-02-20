Chain Link Fence Manufacturers Institute Releases 2023 Wind Load Guide

The Chain Link Fence Manufacturers Institute, the trade association based in Columbia, MD, which represents 85% of the production of chain link products in North America has released the 2023 Edition of one of its primary industry guides.

The Chain Link Fence Manufacturers Institute (CLFMI) has announced the release of the 2023 edition of its most popular industry guideline, the Wind Load Guide for the Selection of Line Posts and Line Post Spacing (WLG 2445). This Guide has become the fence industry’s most relied-upon tool to ensure chain link fences are constructed and installed to meet all industry standards. It is intended to provide background information in the form of charts and tables to assist fence designers and installers in the appropriate selection of fencing line posts for chain link fencing.

The Guide includes twelve tables for the spacing values of line posts exposed to wind speeds of 105 MPH up to and including 210 MPH. These tables are based on the applicable ASCE 7-22 wind load standards.

Contractors, engineers, designers, construction specifiers, and other industry professionals are urged to download this current edition of the 2023 CLFMI Wind Load Guide. This latest edition includes updated charts and calculations and new charts for higher wind speeds. These newer charts are important because they will assist users working on larger projects (such as solar power farms) in rural and remote locations.

A list of chain link fence manufacturers, suppliers, and industry partners is available via their website directory. A list of industry publications, such as the CLFMI Product Manual, Field Inspection Guideline, Security Fencing Recommendations, and the 2023 Wind Load Guide for the Selection of Line Post Spacing and Size, are available for download on the Resources and Specifications page.



About Us: Chain Link Fence Manufacturers Institute is the leading organization of chain link fence manufacturers in the US, Canada, and Mexico. For more information about the Chain Link Fence Manufacturers Institute, please visit https://chainlinkinfo.org or contact Mark Levin via the website contact form or call 301.596.2583.

