Chain Link Fence Takes the Lead in Answering the Challenges of Correctional Security Upgrading

The Chain Link Fence Manufacturers Institute offers the expertise and tools to address security grade challenges faced by correctional facility safety directors.

Chain Link offers the strength, flexibility, and enhanced visibility to secure correctional facilities of every level, and today's chain link provides newly-developed choices in fabric sizes, coatings, and configurations for easy integration with electronic security systems.





"The Chain Link industry has developed a wide range of cost-effective, high-security, and anti-intrusion perimeter security systems to keep pace with the needs of correctional facilities as they address higher threat levels and government-required security upgrades," said Barry Marrs, president of CLFMI . "These new systems can be designed to help solve the challenges facing correctional facilities as they work to harden perimeters and fight against tunneling, cutting, and climbing escape access. Chain Link systems also enhance their ability to monitor facilities and surrounding areas while maximizing scarce financial resources."

Chain link installation and upgrades are more cost-effective than other perimeter security products. Its higher tensile strength, anti-corrosive properties, and specialized coatings also make chain link systems a more economical option for repair and replacement, which extends infrastructure budgets.

While chain link is cost-effective, it isn't just for outdoor perimeter security. Its ASTM-approved strength and visibility make it ideal for use throughout both medium and high-security prisons and other facilities, including interior walls, walkways, secure areas, and exercise yards.

The CLFMI has developed several tools to assist infrastructure professionals and agencies in determining and designing the most appropriate and cost-effective systems to meet their needs. These tools include technical guides and research tools to help with planning, design, and installation. Expertise from industry professionals is also available through the CLFMI Technical Support Committee, a volunteer team of knowledgeable professionals whose goal is to advise on best options and practices.

Learn more about CLFMI tools and resources, such as the CLFMI Technical Support Committee at https://chainlinkinfo.org/correctional-security-fencing-system/.

About Us: The Chain Link Fence Manufacturers Institute is an organization of manufacturers, engineers, architects, contractors, and suppliers working to improve the safety, quality, and availability of chain link fencing systems.

